While you were sleeping: 7 February 2018
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 07 Feb 2018 06:06 (South Africa)
Battle stations in the wake of last-minute SONA delay, SpaceX makes historic Falcon Heavy launch, and Trump wants a parade.
“As it turns out, Mount Kilimanjaro is not wifi enabled, so I had to spend two weeks in Tanzania talking to the people on my trip.”
Nancy Bonds
STORY OF THE DAY
Analysis: Jacob Zuma’s exit, a political hyper-drama
By MARIANNE MERTEN
President Jacob Zuma is under pressure. That it’s not quite going his way emerged strongly when Parliament, in an unprecedented move, postponed the State of the Nation Address with only a day to go. But it’s politics, and nothing is straightforward. And so Wednesday’s urgent special ANC National Executive Committee meeting set to discuss Zuma’s future was cancelled late on Tuesday evening. It’s a political Mexican stand-off.
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
Possible end days for Zuma's Presidency
It may seem as if the ANC cannot figure out who and when it wants to give the SONA address, but there are rumblings of Zuma's imminent exit underneath the initial face of current affairs. With SONA and today's NEC postponed, and with Cyril Ramaphosa quite likely discussing the terms of Zuma's departure, South Africans might finally be nearing the end of his Presidency.
Stellar success for SpaceX Falcon Heavy
The launch of the world's most powerful rocket went off "as well as can be expected". Its 27 engines launched Elon Musk's red Tesla, a mannequin strapped inside, and the complete works of Isaac Asimov towards Mars. Both of the Falcon's side boosters managed a near-perfect synchronised landing back on Earth, with the main booster missing its platform by just 100 metres. Musk called it "probably the most exciting thing I have seen literally ever".
Trump pushes for military parade
After getting jealous at the French Bastille Day parade, President Donald Trump wants his own display of military might. The idea has been widely panned as an expensive waste of money for a country that neither needs to display its prowess as a fighting force nor holds any historical tradition of it. One Democrat Senator and Vietnam veteran
US regulators consider tougher cryptocurrency laws
Concerns over the "deceiving" nature of cryptocurrency markets
IN NUMBERS
72%
The percentage of South Africans who do not feel that the President is performing.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1940 Walt Disney's second film, Pinocchio, is released.
Foxes can see the Earth's magnetic fields.
FEATURED ARTICLES
#GuptaLeaks: How Bank of Baroda’s misadventures dragged it into South Africa’s political crisis
BY AMABHUNGANE & SCORPIO
People’s Tribunal for Economic Crimes: When ‘power seeps out of the Cabinet and into kitchen cabinets’
BY MARELISE VAN DER MERWE
Would it make any difference if SONA was not just postponed, but cancelled?
A column by PIERRE DE VOS
As the Zuma era winds down, let us not forget accountability and justice
A column by ANDREW IHSAAN GASNOLAR
Weather
BFN: min: 16° max 27°, rainy
CPT: min: 16° max: 27°, sunny
DBN: min: 20° max: 26°, cloudy
JHB: min: 14° max: 25°, cloudy
KIM: min: 18° max: 31°, rainy
MHK: min: 19° max: 31°, rainy
NLP: min: 17° max: 30°, cloudy
PE: min: 18° max: 30°, cloudy
PMB: min: 27° max: 27°, cloudy
PTA: min: 18° max: 28°, rainy
Financial Data
Oil=$66.88
Gold=$1,328.40
Platinum=$989.47
R/$=11.98
R/€=14.85
R/£=16.73
BTC/$=7,228
JSE All Share=56,377.21
DJIA=24,241.13
FTSE 100=7,141.40
- John Stupart
- South Africa
Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.