While you were sleeping: 7 February 2018

Trump pushes for military parade

After getting jealous at the French Bastille Day parade, President Donald Trump wants his own display of military might. The idea has been widely panned as an expensive waste of money for a country that neither needs to display its prowess as a fighting force nor holds any historical tradition of it. One Democrat Senator and Vietnam veteran was quoted as saying: "I swore an oath -- in the military and in the Senate -- to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, not to mindlessly cater to the whims of Cadet Bone Spurs and clap when he demands I clap."