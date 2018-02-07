Banned by 9 major religions and counting
7 February 2018 16:14 (South Africa)
South Africa

While you were sleeping: 7 February 2018

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • South Africa
  • 07 Feb 2018 06:06 (South Africa)
BY EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA The SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket takes off from Cape Kennedy in Florida, USA on 06 February 2018. SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, will launch its Falcon Heavy rocket, the most powerful rocket in the world. As part of its payload the Falcon Heavy is carrying Musk’s cherry red Roadster from Tesla, his electric car company.

Battle stations in the wake of last-minute SONA delay, SpaceX makes historic Falcon Heavy launch, and Trump wants a parade.

“As it turns out, Mount Kilimanjaro is not wifi enabled, so I had to spend two weeks in Tanzania talking to the people on my trip.” 
Nancy Bonds

 
 

STORY OF THE DAY

Analysis: Jacob Zuma’s exit, a political hyper-drama

By MARIANNE MERTEN

President Jacob Zuma is under pressure. That it’s not quite going his way emerged strongly when Parliament, in an unprecedented move, postponed the State of the Nation Address with only a day to go. But it’s politics, and nothing is straightforward. And so Wednesday’s urgent special ANC National Executive Committee meeting set to discuss Zuma’s future was cancelled late on Tuesday evening. It’s a political Mexican stand-off. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Possible end days for Zuma's Presidency

It may seem as if the ANC cannot figure out who and when it wants to give the SONA address, but there are rumblings of Zuma's imminent exit underneath the initial face of current affairs. With SONA and today's NEC postponed, and with Cyril Ramaphosa quite likely discussing the terms of Zuma's departure, South Africans might finally be nearing the end of his Presidency.

 

Stellar success for SpaceX Falcon Heavy

The launch of the world's most powerful rocket went off "as well as can be expected". Its 27 engines launched Elon Musk's red Tesla, a mannequin strapped inside, and the complete works of Isaac Asimov towards Mars. Both of the Falcon's side boosters managed a near-perfect synchronised landing back on Earth, with the main booster missing its platform by just 100 metres. Musk called it "probably the most exciting thing I have seen literally ever".

 

Trump pushes for military parade

After getting jealous at the French Bastille Day parade, President Donald Trump wants his own display of military might. The idea has been widely panned as an expensive waste of money for a country that neither needs to display its prowess as a fighting force nor holds any historical tradition of it. One Democrat Senator and Vietnam veteran was quoted as saying: "I swore an oath -- in the military and in the Senate -- to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, not to mindlessly cater to the whims of Cadet Bone Spurs and clap when he demands I clap."

 

US regulators consider tougher cryptocurrency laws

Concerns over the "deceiving" nature of cryptocurrency markets has sparked a renewed interest by US lawmakers in enforcing stricter regulations. US Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton alleged that the proponents of the currency were not being entirely open about how their exchanges did not offer the same protections as the conventional stock market. The wild and unregulated nature of Bitcoin and friends, however, is precisely part of its allure.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

72%

The percentage of South Africans who do not feel that the President is performing.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1940 Walt Disney's second film, Pinocchio, is released.

Foxes can see the Earth's magnetic fields.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 16° max 27°, rainy
CPT: min: 16° max: 27°,  sunny
DBN: min: 20° max: 26°, cloudy
JHB: min: 14° max: 25°, cloudy
KIM: min: 18° max: 31°, rainy
MHK: min: 19° max: 31°, rainy
NLP: min: 17° max: 30°, cloudy
PE: min: 18° max: 30°, cloudy
PMB: min: 27° max: 27°, cloudy
PTA: min: 18° max: 28°, rainy

Financial Data
Oil=$66.88
Gold=$1,328.40
Platinum=$989.47
R/$=11.98
R/€=14.85
R/£=16.73
BTC/$=7,228
JSE All Share=56,377.21
DJIA=24,241.13
FTSE 100=7,141.40

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
jess-acsa.jpg

Scorpio: Gupta henchmen, re-invented – Acsa extends a helping hand to one-time family lieutenant

By JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT
Photo: SONA 2018 was postponed on Tuesday January 6, 2018, as final preparations were being made on the parliamentary precinct. Photo: Leila Dougan

Newsflash: Cyril Ramaphosa – Both President Zuma and myself are aware that our people deserve closure

By Daily Maverick
Photo: The Last Wave? Following the announcement of the postponement of the annual State of the Nation Address, President Jacob Zuma is seen leaving the parliamentary precinct on 6 February 2018. (Leila Dee Dougan / Daily Maverick)

Analysis: Jacob Zuma’s exit, a political hyper-drama

By Marianne Merten
GuptaLeaks-BoB-Hindustan-times-subbed.jpg

#GuptaLeaks: How Bank of Baroda’s misadventures dragged it into South Africa’s political crisis

By amaBhungane & Scorpio
Photo: Daily Maverick’s depiction of Zuma looking for his second term as ANC president in 2012.

Reporter’s Notebook: A Whiplash kinda day and other Zuma-related injuries

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: Outgoing ANC President, Jacob Zuma seen during a walk at the 54th ANC National Conference held at the NASREC Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, 18 December 2017. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Zuma Presidency: Could this finally be the end?

By Carien du Plessis
Photo by GroundUp.

Parliament: Prasa board’s no-show derails committee meeting

By Suné Payne
Photo: SACP General Secretary Blade Nzimande (GCIS photo)

SACP warns against Zuma’s last-ditch efforts to stay in power

By Greg Nicolson

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.