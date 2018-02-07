Trapped miners at Gauteng Sibanye-Stillwater Gold mine confirmed dead

Johannesburg - Rescue operations have been suspended after two trapped miners were confirmed dead at the Kloof Ikamva shaft of Sibanye-Stillwater's mine in Gauteng, after a fall of ground early on Wednesday morning.

Sibanye Gold spokesperson James Wellsted confirmed the deaths to News24.

"Our deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of these miners. It is a very sad day for us," Wellsted said.

Wellsted said all operations at the area where the two bodies were recovered were suspended.

Earlier, Wellsted told News24 there had been a seismic incident in the morning.

Last week, 955 miners were trapped at a Sibanye-Stillwater Gold mine in Welkom following an electric cable outage during a storm.

The two 132kV lines supplying mines in the Welkom area collapsed due to a severe storm, leaving mines in the area without electricity supply.

The miners were eventually rescued. DM