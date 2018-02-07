See the evil, hear the evil, speak the truth.
7 February 2018 16:14 (South Africa)
Wired World

Trapped miners at Gauteng Sibanye-Stillwater Gold mine confirmed dead

  • News24
    News24
  • Wired World
  • 07 Feb 2018 02:16 (South Africa)

Johannesburg - Rescue operations have been suspended after two trapped miners were confirmed dead at the Kloof Ikamva shaft of Sibanye-Stillwater's mine in Gauteng, after a fall of ground early on Wednesday morning.

Sibanye Gold spokesperson James Wellsted confirmed the deaths to News24.

"Our deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of these miners. It is a very sad day for us," Wellsted said.

Wellsted said all operations at the area where the two bodies were recovered were suspended.

Earlier, Wellsted told News24 there had been a seismic incident in the morning.

Last week, 955 miners were trapped at a Sibanye-Stillwater Gold mine in Welkom following an electric cable outage during a storm.

The two 132kV lines supplying mines in the Welkom area collapsed due to a severe storm, leaving mines in the area without electricity supply.

The miners were eventually rescued. DM

  • News24
    News24
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
jess-acsa.jpg

Scorpio: Gupta henchmen, re-invented – Acsa extends a helping hand to one-time family lieutenant

By JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT
Photo: SONA 2018 was postponed on Tuesday January 6, 2018, as final preparations were being made on the parliamentary precinct. Photo: Leila Dougan

Newsflash: Cyril Ramaphosa – Both President Zuma and myself are aware that our people deserve closure

By Daily Maverick
Photo: The Last Wave? Following the announcement of the postponement of the annual State of the Nation Address, President Jacob Zuma is seen leaving the parliamentary precinct on 6 February 2018. (Leila Dee Dougan / Daily Maverick)

Analysis: Jacob Zuma’s exit, a political hyper-drama

By Marianne Merten
GuptaLeaks-BoB-Hindustan-times-subbed.jpg

#GuptaLeaks: How Bank of Baroda’s misadventures dragged it into South Africa’s political crisis

By amaBhungane & Scorpio
Photo: Daily Maverick’s depiction of Zuma looking for his second term as ANC president in 2012.

Reporter’s Notebook: A Whiplash kinda day and other Zuma-related injuries

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: Outgoing ANC President, Jacob Zuma seen during a walk at the 54th ANC National Conference held at the NASREC Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, 18 December 2017. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Zuma Presidency: Could this finally be the end?

By Carien du Plessis
Photo by GroundUp.

Parliament: Prasa board’s no-show derails committee meeting

By Suné Payne
Photo: SACP General Secretary Blade Nzimande (GCIS photo)

SACP warns against Zuma’s last-ditch efforts to stay in power

By Greg Nicolson

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.