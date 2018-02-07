For people who didn't join the struggle to be stupid
8 February 2018 04:18 (South Africa)
Wired World

Top Trump aide to leave after battery allegations

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 07 Feb 2018 10:34 (South Africa)

White House staff secretary Rob Porter -- a near-constant fixture at President Donald Trump's side -- has resigned from his post, after two ex-wives publicly accused him of domestic abuse.

The White House said Porter denied the allegations and retains the confidence of Trump and his chief of staff John Kelly, but would be leaving his post at an undetermined time.

His resignation comes after reports in the Daily Mail and The Intercept, in which Porter's ex-wives Colbie Holderness and Jennifer Willoughby documented alleged physical and psychological abuse. 

A pair of photos showed Holderness with a badly bruised eye, which she claimed was the result of a Porter punch.

Porter is not well known publicly but is often seen on travels with the president outside Washington and in White House meetings.

In recent weeks he was closely involved in preparations for Trump's address to business leaders in Davos, Switzerland.

The Daily Mail had recently suggested he was in a relationship with Trump's communications advisor Hope Hicks.

"The President and chief of staff have had full confidence and trust in his abilities and his performance," said press secretary Sarah Sanders Wednesday.

She then read a statement from Porter, in which he said "these outrageous allegations are simply false."

"I took the photos given to the media nearly 15 years ago, and the reality behind them is nowhere close to what is being described."

"I've been transparent and truthful about these vile claims, but I will not further engage publicly with a coordinated smear campaign." DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: South African President Jacob Zuma reacts as he convenes the President's Coordinating Council (PCC) meeting at Tuynhuis in Cape Town, South Africa, 14 November 2017. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Leave at your own chosen speed: Zuma still at the crossroads, South Africa too

By Carien du Plessis
jess-acsa.jpg

Scorpio: Gupta henchmen, re-invented – Acsa extends a helping hand to one-time family lieutenant

By JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT
Photo: Mining minister Mosebenzi Zwane (GCIS)

amaBhungane: Telling the truth punishable by death

By AMABHUNGANE
Photo: SA Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and SA President Jacob Zuma. (GCIS)

Reporter’s Notebook: The waiting game, ebbing power, and a mysterious visit to Tuynhuys

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: A handout photo made available by Government Information Services (GCIS) shows deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) and President Jacob Zuma (L) during a government committee meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, 07 February 2018. Overnight talks between the two leaders was reported during which they discussed the political future of South African President Jacob Zuma. A top level ANC meeting scheduled for today has been postponed until 17 February 2018 in which it is reported the fate of the embattled president will be decided. EPA-EFE/Elmond Jiyane / GCIS

Parliamentary Notebook: A tumultuous mix of SONA, Budget, ANC machinations and... Zuma

By Marianne Merten
Photo: Patricia de Lille (Photo by Leila Dee Dougan)

DA vs The Mayor: A messy saga in which everybody hurts

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: Lobsang Sangay, Prime Minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile, addresses a gathering during an event held to observe Tibetan National Uprising day in the suburb of McLeod Ganj, the seat of the Central Tibetan Administration in exile, near Dharamsala, India, 10 March 2017. Photo: EPA/SANJAY BAID

SA’s Tibet Problem: An interview with China’s public enemy number two, Lobsang Sangay

By Kevin Bloom
Photo: Scene for the movie, Inxeba. (Supplied)

POLITICALLY AWEH: Is Inxeba (The Wound) a sore point in South Africa? (Video)

By Politically Aweh

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.