Now with double the insight!
7 February 2018 16:15 (South Africa)
Wired World

Fears for Olympic athletes as stomach bug cases triple

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 07 Feb 2018 02:01 (South Africa)

Pyeongchang Olympic organisers were scrambling Wednesday to prevent an outbreak of the highly contagious norovirus spreading to athletes after the number of cases nearly tripled overnight.

No athletes are among the 86 confirmed cases so far and officials at the Winter Games say they are doing everything they can to ensure it stays that way, two days before the Olympics open.

Any illness spreading to the competitors -- particularly one of the star names -- would be a major embarrassment to hosts South Korea.

Underlining growing concerns about the spread of the stomach bug, which causes diarrhoea and vomiting, the Korean Centre for Disease Control and Prevention held a press conference to outline what steps it was taking.

"As of February 6 we had 32 cases, but today... we have an additional confirmed 54 cases so in total we have 86 cases of norovirus," said the centre's director Kim Hyun-Jun.

Among those were three from food preparation staff in the media village. The virus can be spread through food or water contamination.

Hundreds of soldiers have been drafted in to guard Olympic venues after 1,200 security staff were withdrawn and quarantined earlier this week over the outbreak.

The security guards, all employees of a security company, were staying together at a youth training centre in Pyeongchang -- separate from the main Olympic sites -- believed to be epicentre of the virus.

"There's no confirmed cases (among athletes) and that's the most important thing here, that when the athletes come to Korea they demonstrate their performance after a few years of training," said Kim. 

"In order to prevent any kind of accident that will prevent them from competing well and enjoying the Games we're doing our best."

Quarantining patients for 48-72 hours and rushing out hand sanitisers to venues are among the urgent measures officials have taken and American biathlon Lowell Bailey admitted that he had concerns.

"I think as endurance athletes we're constantly trying to find the balance between mild paranoia and being at ease with the situation," he said.

"Sickness happens, people get sick and the key is staying focused and doing what we can. 

"Often it's just the simplest things that you can think of -- washing your hands, getting enough sleep and not doing stupid things." DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
jess-acsa.jpg

Scorpio: Gupta henchmen, re-invented – Acsa extends a helping hand to one-time family lieutenant

By JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT
Photo: SONA 2018 was postponed on Tuesday January 6, 2018, as final preparations were being made on the parliamentary precinct. Photo: Leila Dougan

Newsflash: Cyril Ramaphosa – Both President Zuma and myself are aware that our people deserve closure

By Daily Maverick
Photo: The Last Wave? Following the announcement of the postponement of the annual State of the Nation Address, President Jacob Zuma is seen leaving the parliamentary precinct on 6 February 2018. (Leila Dee Dougan / Daily Maverick)

Analysis: Jacob Zuma’s exit, a political hyper-drama

By Marianne Merten
GuptaLeaks-BoB-Hindustan-times-subbed.jpg

#GuptaLeaks: How Bank of Baroda’s misadventures dragged it into South Africa’s political crisis

By amaBhungane & Scorpio
Photo: Daily Maverick’s depiction of Zuma looking for his second term as ANC president in 2012.

Reporter’s Notebook: A Whiplash kinda day and other Zuma-related injuries

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: Outgoing ANC President, Jacob Zuma seen during a walk at the 54th ANC National Conference held at the NASREC Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, 18 December 2017. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Zuma Presidency: Could this finally be the end?

By Carien du Plessis
Photo by GroundUp.

Parliament: Prasa board’s no-show derails committee meeting

By Suné Payne
Photo: SACP General Secretary Blade Nzimande (GCIS photo)

SACP warns against Zuma’s last-ditch efforts to stay in power

By Greg Nicolson

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.