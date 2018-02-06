'Frasier' dad John Mahoney dies at 77
- AFP
- Wired World
- 06 Feb 2018 05:10 (South Africa)
Actor John Mahoney, who portrayed the no-nonsense father in the TV sitcom "Frasier," has died in Chicago at the age of 77, his longtime theater company said Monday.
Mahoney played the iconic role of Martin Crane for all 11 seasons of the popular sitcom until 2004. He won numerous acting accolades including nominations for Emmys and Golden Globes.
The Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago said Mahoney, who was a member of the ensemble for 39 years, died Sunday due to complications from cancer while in hospice care.
The character actor was born in
Chicago was his longtime home, and he had said he felt happiest when in the Windy City.
"John Mahoney was a fixture on the Chicago stage," Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in remembrance. "Even as his fame grew through his fantastic work in movies and television, John stayed connected to his artistic home here in Chicago.
"Though he will be missed, his work and impact will endure for generations to come."
Mahoney got his acting start in Chicago relatively lately, when he was 40 in the late
"So many wonderful plays together over the years," Sinise reminisced on Twitter. "A wonderful actor I'll never forget his 1985 performance in Orphans (Chicago and New York)."
Mahoney appeared in more than 30 productions at the prestigious
"John was a beloved member of our Steppenwolf family who was known for his extraordinary kindness, generosity of spirit and quick smile," Steppenwolf spokeswoman Madeline Long said in a statement.
"John's impact on this institution, on Chicago
Mahoney appeared in numerous films and TV shows, and continued to appear on television as recently as 2015 in the TV series "Foyle's War."
His more than
"Rest In Peace, John Mahoney. 'Say Anything' is one of my
Mahoney won a number of acting awards, including Tony and Screen Actors Guild trophies. DM
- AFP
- Wired World
Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.