Politically incorrect since 2009
6 February 2018 16:09 (South Africa)
Wired World

'Frasier' dad John Mahoney dies at 77

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 06 Feb 2018 05:10 (South Africa)

Actor John Mahoney, who portrayed the no-nonsense father in the TV sitcom "Frasier," has died in Chicago at the age of 77, his longtime theater company said Monday.

Mahoney played the iconic role of Martin Crane for all 11 seasons of the popular sitcom until 2004. He won numerous acting accolades including nominations for Emmys and Golden Globes.

The Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago said Mahoney, who was a member of the ensemble for 39 years, died Sunday due to complications from cancer while in hospice care.

The character actor was born in England, but moved to the United States at the age of 19 to teach English at a college in Illinois, according to Variety. 

Chicago was his longtime home, and he had said he felt happiest when in the Windy City.

"John Mahoney was a fixture on the Chicago stage," Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in remembrance. "Even as his fame grew through his fantastic work in movies and television, John stayed connected to his artistic home here in Chicago.

"Though he will be missed, his work and impact will endure for generations to come."

Mahoney got his acting start in Chicago relatively lately, when he was 40 in the late 1970s, after fellow actors John Malkovich and Gary Sinise invited him to join the then-nascent Steppenwolf, according to the Chicago Tribune. 

"So many wonderful plays together over the years," Sinise reminisced on Twitter. "A wonderful actor I'll never forget his 1985 performance in Orphans (Chicago and New York)."

Mahoney appeared in more than 30 productions at the prestigious theater, including "The Rembrandt" in September.

"John was a beloved member of our Steppenwolf family who was known for his extraordinary kindness, generosity of spirit and quick smile," Steppenwolf spokeswoman Madeline Long said in a statement.

"John's impact on this institution, on Chicago theater, and the world of arts and entertainment is great and will endure."

Mahoney appeared in numerous films and TV shows, and continued to appear on television as recently as 2015 in the TV series "Foyle's War."

His more than three decades-long career in film saw him appear in movies such as "The American President," "Moonstruck" and "Say Anything."

"Rest In Peace, John Mahoney. 'Say Anything' is one of my favorite films of all time," said actor Ken Jeong. 

Mahoney won a number of acting awards, including Tony and Screen Actors Guild trophies. DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: South Africa's Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Jacob Zuma stand before the State of the Nation address at the opening session of Parliament in Cape Town, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings.

SONA2018: Annual address postponed for the first time in democratic South Africa

By Daily Maverick Team
Photo: SA president Jacob Zuma at the 54th ANC conference in Nasrec, 18 December 2017. (Daily Maverick)

Op-Ed: Replacing the President of South Africa

By Anton Katz
Photo: Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma at the opening of the ANC’s Nasrec conference in December 2017. (Daily Maverick photo)

Analysis: ANC’s days of confusion, tension and desperation

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: South African President Jacob Zuma replies to the debate about his State Of The Nation Address (SONA) in the Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, 16 February 2017. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

SONA2018: Emergency drill and threats by opposition as ANC scurries to negotiate Zuma’s exit

By Marianne Merten
Photo: Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini announces grant beneficiaries during a joint media briefing with NSFAS at Tshedimosetso House in Pretoria. South Africa. 10/01/2016. Siyabulela Duda

SassaGate: Bathabile Dlamini attacks officials on Twitter while experts suggest Sassa be barred from paying grants

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: Former French president Jacques Chirac (R) and then French President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) arrive for a ceremony to award the Fondation Chirac Conflict Prevention Prize at the Sorbonne university in Paris, France, 06 November 2009. EPA/MICHEL EULER

People’s Tribunal on Economic Crime: Former French presidents Sarkozy and Chirac implicated in evidence

By Marelise van der Merwe
File Photo: A photograph made available 31 August 2013 shows a a Tuareg MNLA (Mouvement National de Liberation de l'Azawad) rebel standing guard at the governor’s residence in Kidal, Mali on 25 August 2013. Photo: EPA/TANYA BINDRA

ISS Today: Mali’s myriad armed groups prevent stability

By ISS TODAY
Photo: Anti-Zuma protesters outside ANC headquarters, Luthuli House, Johannesburg on February 5, 2018. Photo: Greg Nicolson

Notes from the House: Don’t forget the impeachment option

By Mike Law

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.