Evita's Free Speech: Ep.126 – Evita asks: SONA and yet so far? (Video)

  • EVITA BEZUIDENHOUT
    evita-for-column.jpg
    EVITA BEZUIDENHOUT
  • South Africa
  • 06 Feb 2018 05:38 (South Africa)
EFS-Feb-4.jpg

Evita Bezuidenhout celebrates 20 years of her Darling venue Evita se Perron with a weekly episode of 'Evita's Free Speech'. Here's the Episode 126. By PIETER-DIRK UYS.

<iframe width="750" height="422" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0lik5RpYxkw" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>

