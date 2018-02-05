Who says the news has to be boring?
While you were sleeping: 5 February 2018

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

BY EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz makes a first down during the third quarter of Super Bowl 52 at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, 4 February 2018. The NFC Champions Philadelphia Eagles played the AFC Champions New England Patriots in the National Football League's annual championship game.

D-Day looms for Zuma and De Lille, Patriots lose Super Bowl 52 to Eagles, and Tehran closes schools due to pollution.

Monday, 5 February 2018

"A rocket will never be able to leave the Earth's atmosphere."
New York Times, 1936

 
 

For the past 23 years, ANC warlord and Free State Premier Ace Magashule has presided over a medieval dead zone, in which his courtiers ran around getting loaded, while the serfs got properly screwed. Now, Ace has re-upped an ancient political paradox: he has risen to become one of the most powerful people in the land, at the same time as his dreadful little fiefdom is coming under unprecedented scrutiny. With President Jacob Zuma’s head on the block, this is the story of a country in transition, about how the balance of power is shifting under the ANC’s new leadership. And how it still has a long way to go.

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

D-Day looms for Zuma

A meeting has been scheduled today for the ANC's National Working Committee after what appeared to be an impasse was reached at President Jacob Zuma's residence in Pretoria. Yesterday's meeting, and whatever was discussed, triggered the NWC meeting for today. On the agenda must surely be Zuma's exit, which one way or another seems to be very much on the cards. With the President surviving so many attempts at his removal, however, don't count your Luthuli House chickens before they leave the bloody Presidency.

 

Fresh bribery allegations laid against De Lille

Gauteng businessman Anthony Faul has filed an affidavit alleging that Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille demanded a R5-million bribe in exchange for a contract award. Ever defiant, De Lille denied "with contempt" that she ever made the advance on Faul. The DA disagreed, laying charges of bribery and corruption against her. This week is a big one for the ANC, but it may well be a turning point for the DA as well.

 

Eagles stun Patriots for Super Bowl victory

The Philadelphia Eagles have scraped a victory against the New England Patriots at Super Bowl 52. Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady was sacked in the last minutes of the fourth quarter. A fumble and Eagles recovery later, and Philadelphia had achieved victory from the jaws of defeat. Justin Timberlake dominated the half-time show with a touching tribute to Prince.

 

Pollution closes Tehran schools

A thick fog of polluted air will shut down schools in Iran's capital today. Low rainfall and the onset of temperature inversion has caused pollution concentrations to reach 144 microgrammes. The World Health Organisation's accepted maximum is just 25. Along with the school closures, traffic limits will be imposed throughout the city.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

60,000

The rough number of newly identified Mayan ruins discovered in Guatemala.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1971 Apollo 14 astronauts land on the moon.

The founder of Match.com lost his girlfriend to a man she met on Match.com

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

Dear ‘Bishop’ Ramalaine: Let’s Talk Frankly

A column by ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE

 

Ramaphosa’s SONA: First Edition

A column by BRIJ MAHARAJ

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 18° max 36°, cloudy
CPT: min: 16° max: 29°,  sunny
DBN: min: 22° max: 26°, cloudy
EL: min: 22° max: 29°, cloudy
JHB: min: 15° max: 27°, rainy
KIM: min: 21° max: 38°, cloudy
MHK: min: 18° max: 32°, sunny
NLP: min: 19° max: 29°, cloudy
PMB: min: 19° max: 27°, rainy
PE: min: 20° max: 33°, sunny
PTA: min: 17° max: 31°, cloudy

Financial Data
Oil=$68.58
Gold=$1,333.39
Platinum=$991.22
R/$=12.08
R/€=14.98
R/£=17.06
BTC/$=10,264
JSE All Share=58,656.82
DJIA=25,520.96
FTSE 100=7,443.43

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.