While you were sleeping: 5 February 2018

D-Day looms for Zuma and De Lille, Patriots lose Super Bowl 52 to Eagles, and Tehran closes schools due to pollution.
TRAINSPOTTER: Cow Patsy – How Ace Magashule, and his Gupta dairy scam in Vrede, explain Jacob Zuma's final hours
By RICHARD POPLAK
For the past 23 years, ANC warlord and Free State Premier Ace Magashule
A meeting has been scheduled today for the ANC's National Working Committee after what appeared to be an impasse was reached at President Jacob Zuma's residence in Pretoria. Yesterday's meeting, and whatever was discussed, triggered the NWC meeting for today. On the agenda must surely be Zuma's exit, which one way or another seems to be very much on the cards. With the President surviving so many attempts at his removal, however, don't count your Luthuli House chickens before they leave the bloody Presidency.
Fresh bribery allegations laid against De Lille
Gauteng businessman Anthony Faul has filed an affidavit alleging that Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille demanded
Eagles stun Patriots for Super Bowl victory
The Philadelphia Eagles have scraped a victory against the New England Patriots at Super Bowl 52. Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady was sacked in the last minutes of the fourth quarter. A fumble and Eagles recovery later, and Philadelphia had achieved victory from the jaws of defeat. Justin Timberlake dominated the half-time show with a touching tribute to Prince.
Pollution closes Tehran schools
A thick fog of polluted air will shut down schools in Iran's capital today. Low rainfall and the onset of temperature inversion has caused pollution concentrations to reach 144 microgrammes. The World Health Organisation's accepted maximum is just 25. Along with the school closures, traffic limits will be imposed throughout the city.
60,000
The rough number of newly identified Mayan ruins discovered in Guatemala.
Today in 1971 Apollo 14 astronauts land on the moon.
The founder of Match.com lost his girlfriend to a man she met on Match.com
From the Inside: Day Zero Memes and Myths abound – let's get back to essentials
A column by HELEN ZILLE
#CapeWaterGate: Leadership in moments of crisis – how pivot issues get neglected
A column by
