3 February 2018 03:37 (South Africa)
South Africa

POLITICALLY AWEH: Is Inxeba (The Wound) a sore point in South Africa? (Video)

Photo: Scene for the movie, Inxeba. (Supplied)

Inxeba (The Wound) has garnered awards from festivals across the globe and finally hits South African cinemas from 2 February 2018. The POLITICALLY AWEH team gets stuck into the controversy around the film, looking at objections to the film from Xhosa community members, as well as features exclusive interviews with director John Trengove and actor Niza Jay to get the filmmakers' perspective. Sit back relax and #LetsGetAweh!"

