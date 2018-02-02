Danger: mind-broadening ahead
2 February 2018 15:40 (South Africa)
Wired World

Fidel Castro's eldest son commits suicide: Cuba state media

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 02 Feb 2018 05:11 (South Africa)

The eldest son of the late Cuban president Fidel Castro committed suicide on Thursday, state media reported. He was 68 years old.

"Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, who had been treated by a group of doctors for several months due to deep depression, took his life this morning," Cuba's official newspaper Granma reported.

"Fidelito" -- as he was known on island nation -- had initially been hospitalized for his condition and then continued with outpatient follow-ups.

Born on September 1, 1949, he was the son of the revolutionary Castro's first marriage to Mirta Diaz-Balart.

A scientist who trained in the former Soviet Union, Fidel Jr helped usher in the development of a nuclear power program in the Communist-ruled country.

At the time of his death he had served as a scientific adviser to the Cuban government and was vice president of the country's Academy of Sciences.

Funeral arrangements will be made by the family, state media said. DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: South African President Jacob Zuma replies to the debate about his State Of The Nation Address (SONA) in the parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, 16 February 2017. Photo: EPA/NIC BOTHMA

SONA: Mbete rejects DA, EFF attempts to remove Zuma before opening of Parliament

By Greg Nicolson
Photo: SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane and No 2 Jonas Makwakwa.

Scorpio: The Makwakwa Dossier, Part 4 – In order to help his No 2, Moyane contravened the FIC act

By PAULI VAN WYK
Greg-Scream.jpg

Life Esidimeni: Arbitration – painful, flawed, full of lies – still honoured the victims

By Greg Nicolson
Photo: President Jacob Zuma addresses pupils on their first day back to school at the Bhukulani Secondary School in Soweto, South Africa, 14 January 2009. EPA/JON HRUSA

Zuma corruption charges: Will NPA team leader Moipone Noko defend the king?

By Marianne Thamm
File Photo: National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete in the chair during a debate days after the president’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) at Parliament in February 2017. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

SONA2018: Parliament sets stage for the unnamed ‘head of state’ to address the nation

By Marianne Merten
rebecca-Viceroy-treasury.jpg

Viceroy under fire for ‘reckless’ Capitec claims – but others have also raised alarm

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: Eskom Chairman Jabu Mabuza (GCIS photo)

Eskom board hits ground running, issuing stern ultimatum to staff

By ORATENG LEPODISE
Photo: Sutherland in the Karoo. Photo: Diana Neille

CapeWaterGate: A boer cannot live on farming alone

By Diana Neille

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.