Britain worse off in any Brexit scenario

The British Government is desperately delaying the release of another report that indicated that the country would be worse off regardless of what deal it struck with the EU. The leaked report showed that economic growth in any Brexit scenario will be hard hit, with the best option, remaining in the European single market, showing at least a 2% drop in growth. No deal, and the report's findings show an expected 8% drop. Expect your plucky local Brexit-zealot to disfavour any such report or quantitative indication of their impending doom.