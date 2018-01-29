While you were sleeping: 29 January 2018

Kendrick Lamar leads the Grammys

Kendrick Lamar has scooped up five Grammy awards this year. The glitzy music industry event was hosted in New York this year, the first time in 15 years it has not been in Los Angeles. The late Carrie Fisher won a Grammy as well for her spoken word album The Princess Diarist. The entire affair also saw another theme of protest against abuse, this time with white roses adorning the gowns and suits, coupled with the hashtag #TIMESUP. Oh, and South African band Ladysmith Black Mambazo won the Grammy for Best World Album.