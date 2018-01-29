While you were sleeping: 29 January 2018
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 29 Jan 2018 06:00 (South Africa)
Grammy Awards sees Kendrick Lamar dominate, Kabul attackers besiege academy, and Tiger Woods returns with a vengeance.
Monday, 29 January 2018
“Reality provides us with facts so romantic that imagination itself could add nothing to them.”
Jules Verne
STORY OF THE DAY
By RICHARD POPLAK.
The purge must happen. But to whom must it happen? What must happen to those it happens
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
Kendrick Lamar leads the Grammys
Kendrick Lamar has scooped up five Grammy awards this year. The glitzy music industry event was hosted in New York this year, the first time in 15 years it has not been in Los Angeles. The late Carrie Fisher won a Grammy as well for her spoken word album The Princess Diarist. The entire affair also saw another theme of protest against abuse, this time with white roses adorning the gowns and suits, coupled with the hashtag #TIMESUP. Oh, and South African band Ladysmith Black Mambazo won the Grammy for Best World Album.
Attackers besiege Kabul academy
A military academy in Afghanistan's capital has been targeted by militants. A pre-dawn assault on the academy was still ongoing in the early hours of this morning, with Afghan security forces closing off roads nearby.
Furore over Fitbit security snafu
A security analyst has discovered the locations of several military bases in Niger using the tracking data of Fitbit devices. Soldiers unwittingly revealed their positions and the perimeter of their facilities with the path of their morning jogs. More worryingly, the app data also revealed movements outside the base, as soldiers forgot to turn off their devices, thereby showing routes of regular movement. Someone in uniform is about to get the bollocking of his or her life.
Woods 'pleased' with tour performance
Tiger Woods has managed 23rd place at the Farmers Insurance Open. Woods said that he was pleased with the performance, the toughest yet for his surgically fused spine. Considering Woods' absence from the PGA Tour for years, his ability to return and manage 23rd place without much trouble is a positive signal for his 2018 career.
IN NUMBERS
5
The number of countries where the suicide rate for women is higher than for men. They are China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iraq and Indonesia.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1956 Elvis Presley appears on television for the first time.
A finger with nerve damage doesn't wrinkle underwater.
FEATURED ARTICLES
#CapeWaterGate Explainer: What do we know about Cape Town’s disaster management plan?
BY MARELISE VAN DER MERWE
AU: President Zuma, with few remaining friends, celebrates 100 years of Mandela
BY CARIEN DU PLESSIS
Countdown to #DayZero: Meet the anxious water collectors queueing at the Newlands spring
BY APHIWE NGALO, SUNÉ PAYNE AND HLUMELA DYANTYI
State Capture Commission: There’s no time to waste – here’s what needs to be done
A column by PAUL HOFFMAN
Western Cape dynamics: The ANC remains committed to affirming all communities
A column by FAIEZ JACOBS
Weather
BFN: min: 16° max 28°, cloudy
CPT: min: 17° max: 31°, sunny
DBN: min: 21° max: 25°, cloudy
EL: min: 21° max: 28°, cloudy
JHB: min: 13° max: 22°, cloudy
KIM: min: 18° max: 32°, cloudy
MHK: min: 17° max: 28°, sunny
PMB: min: 17° max: 24, cloudy
PE: min: 20° max: 34°, cloudy
PTA: min: 15° max: 24°, rainy
Financial Data
Oil=$70.52
Gold=$1,349.12
Platinum=$1,011.65
R/$=11.85
R/€=14.74
R/£=16.79
BTC/$=11,400
JSE All Share=61,595.86
DJIA=26,616.71
FTSE 100=7,665.54
123
- John Stupart
- South Africa
Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.