We almost never make it up. Promise.
30 January 2018 03:04 (South Africa)
Wired World

US fines Deutsche Bank, UBS and HSBC over market manipulation

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 29 Jan 2018 10:45 (South Africa)

US authorities on Monday announced fines and charges against three major European banks and eight individuals accused of manipulating futures markets for precious metals.

Deutsche Bank, UBS and HSBC will together pay a total of $46.6 million to settle allegations that traders at the banks worked to manipulate futures markets in precious metals through a process known as "spoofing," the Justice Department and Commodity Futures Trading Commission said.

Seven former traders, including ex-UBS trader Andre Flotron, who was indicted last year, as well as a technology consultant, also face charges of "spoofing" -- in which traders place and then abort trades to manipulate prices -- on markets for various precious metals including gold and silver between early 2008 and about 2014.

The suspects were based in New York, Switzerland, Britain, Australia, the United Arab Emirates. Prior to this case, only three other people had been charged with the crime of spoofing, according to the Justice Department.

In actions brought by the CFTC, which regulates derivatives markets, Deutsche Bank suffered the largest penalty at $30 million while UBS agreed to pay $15 million and HSBC was fined $1.6 million.

The suspects allegedly placed hundreds and sometimes thousands of fraudlent "spoof orders" to create the appearance of demand and cause other market players to trade at inflated prices or make moves when the would otherwise have held their positions.

"Conduct like this poses significant risk of eroding confidence in US markets and creates an uneven playing field for legitimate traders and investors," John Cronan, the acting head of the Justice Department's criminal division, said in a statement.

James McDonald, director of enforcement at the CFTC, which regulates derivatives markets, said electronic and algorithmic trading had created opportunities both for legitimate trading, which CFTC supported and for fraud.

"We are equally committed to identifying and punishing these bad actors," he said in a statement.

David Liew, a Deutsche Bank trader, pleaded guilty in June and has reportedly agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: A South African boy stands with his mother and thousands of South Africans as they wait in line outside Gugulethu Social Services office to register for a Social Relief of Distress Grant, Gugulethu, Cape Town, South Africa 28 January 2009. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

SassaGate Reloaded (again): Black Sash and SAPO sound the alarm on social grants

By Marianne Thamm
greg-lifedDead.jpg

Life Esidimeni: The ‘missing’ victims – could the toll be 200?

By Greg Nicolson
Photo: A file picture dated 11 September 2006 shows the Units 5 and 6 of the Bulgarian nuclear power plant during a sunrise in the town of Kozloduy. EPA/VASSIL DONEV

South Africa’s Electricity Choice (Part 1): Why Ramaphosa must kill the nuclear dream

By Anton Eberhard & Amory Lovins
Photo: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa meets British Prime Minister Theresa May on the margins of the World Economic Forum 2018 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. (Photo: GCIS)

Analysis: Team SA had to work double-time and hit the right notes to capture world’s attention at Davos

By Rebecca Davis
suttner-cyrilTriumph.jpg

Op-Ed: Cyril Ramaphosa ‘triumphant’ – what does this mean?

By Raymond Suttner
Photo: Peter Hain speaks to reporters upon his arrival for the third day of the Labour Party conference, in Liverpool, Britain, 27 September 2016. Photo: EPA/JON SUPER

State Capture: Lord Hain refuses meeting with Hogan Lovells until firm admits wrongdoing and apologises

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: A handout photo made available by South Africa’s Government Information Services (GCIS) shows heads of state in posing for the family photograph during the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 28 January 2018. EPA-EFE/KOPANO TLAPE

AU’s 30th Summit: A continent in a search of a common future

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Members of the Defence Force parade at the Parliament precinct for SoNA 2017), with President Jacob Zuma observing the 21 gun salute. 09/02/2017. Photo: Kopano Tlape GCIS

Notes From The House: Empty posts, no salary hikes mean long faces in Parliament

By MOIRA LEVY

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.