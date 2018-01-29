Straight-shooting son of a gun
29 January 2018 15:04 (South Africa)
Wired World

Gunmen attack Kabul military academy: security sources

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 29 Jan 2018 05:21 (South Africa)

Gunmen launched a pre-dawn attack on a military academy in Kabul on Monday, security officials and sources told AFP, in an ongoing assault that marks the latest violence to strike the Afghan capital. 

Some of the attackers at the Marshal Fahim Military Academy have been killed, an Afghan security source said, adding the gunmen had not managed to enter the academy. 

Kabul police spokesman Basir Mujahid told AFP there had been rocket and gunfire but now "it is calm".

Witnesses told AFP they heard several explosions and gunfire at around 5:00 am (0030 GMT) at the academy on the outskirts of Kabul where high-ranking military officers are trained. 

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the raid, which comes days after a Taliban suicide attacker driving an explosives-packed ambulance blew up in a crowded area of the city, killing and wounding hundreds. DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: President Jacob Zuma at the Nasrec conference. (Daily Maverick photo)

Trainspotter: The Purge

By Richard Poplak
Photo: Peter Hain speaks to reporters upon his arrival for the third day of the Labour Party conference, in Liverpool, Britain, 27 September 2016. Photo: EPA/JON SUPER

State Capture: Lord Hain refuses meeting with Hogan Lovells until firm admits wrongdoing and apologises

By Marianne Thamm
EFS-Jan-28.jpg

Evita's Free Speech: Ep.127 – Evita says: It is me, it was me and it will always be me! (Video)

By Pieter-Dirk Uys
Photo: Minister Bathabile Dlamini (GCIS)

SassaGate: Treasury shuts down Sassa attempt at new R11-million closed procurement deal

By Marianne Thamm
Main Photo: A vendor sells bright pink candyfloss.

Syria: Searching for hope amid the shattered ruins of Aleppo (Photo Essay)

By Susan Schulman
Photo: ANC’s Top Six, as elected at Nasrec on 18 December 2017. (Photo by Ihsaan Haffejee)

Analysis: Cyril vs the Zumaites

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: Jaffie Presence, 59, fills up a container with fresh water from the Newlands Spring. He lives with four family members in Kuils River. Photo: Leila Dougan

#CapeWaterGate Explainer: What do we know about Cape Town’s disaster management plan?

By Marelise van der Merwe
Photo: President Jacob Zuma attending the Opening Session of the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) in Ethiopia, 28 January 2018. (GCIS photo)

AU: President Zuma, with few remaining friends, celebrates 100 years of Mandela

By Carien du Plessis

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.