While you were sleeping: 26 January 2018

Thursday’s damning court ruling against former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe is justifiably seen by many as his well-deserved comeuppance. But it is also evident that myths about Brian Molefe are rapidly becoming fact. That he was always either corrupt or incompetent (not true). That he was always one of Zuma’s minions (instead, Molefe was a passionate Mbeki acolyte). The reality is that what makes Molefe’s fall from grace more startling is that he was supposed to be one of the good guys: a man of both competence and energy entrusted with the turnaround of one state-owned entity after another. What happened?