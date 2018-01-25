Words for the music.
25 January 2018 14:34 (South Africa)
South Africa

While you were sleeping: 25 January 2018

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • South Africa
  • 25 Jan 2018 05:56 (South Africa)
BY EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG A view of Mayon Volcano erupts anew in the town of Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, 24 January 2018. Mayon volcano located in eastern Philippines and active over the last 10 days spewed fresh lava and ash in two new eruptions a day earlier.

US doctor sentenced for sexual crimes, Trump awaits his interview, and SpaceX Heavy Rocket lifts off.

“12% of employees eat because they are hungry. 88% of employees eat because it is 1 o’clock.” 
Mokokoma Mokhonoana

 
 

State Capture relies on the guise of legality to establish the infrastructure of enriching a politically connected few. And so there is a plethora of board minutes, ministerial letters or electronic communications few thought would ever see the light of day in relation to dodgy dealings at State-owned Entities (SoEs). The parliamentary inquiry into Eskom State Capture since last year has seen those in charge of governance, finances and procurement explain away such documents amid claims of amnesia and a determinedly blinkered, technisist view of responsibilities. But the paper trail remains. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Trump lawyers in discussions with Mueller

President Donald Trump's legal team are in discussions with Russia collusion prosecutor Robert Mueller over an impending interview. Trump himself has already stated he would "love to do it", a statement which his legal counsel walked back very quickly. With four people under indictment already, either there's blood in the water or Mueller is reaching far and wide, or both.

 

Total of 175 years for team US gymnastics doctor

Larry Nassar, the former American gymnastics doctor, has been sentenced to 40-175 years for sexual abuse of his patients. Nassar had already been sentenced to 60 years for having child pornography, effectively leaving him to rot in prison for the rest of his life. Nassar's sentencing comes after a week of emotional testimony of an estimated 160 victims. Nassar, despite apologising publicly, also professed his innocence in a letter to the presiding judge.

 

LG to increase American washing machine prices

Americans wanting to buy an LG washing machine after Donald Trump's "America First" trade tariff penalties come into effect will pay at least $50 more. The electronics mega-company announced today that it would not interrupt supply to the United States, but their products would cost more. 

 

SpaceX conducts successful static-fire

SpaceX successfully test-fired its Falcon Heavy rocket in a pre-launch trial. Possibly the world's most powerful rocket, the Falcon Heavy will hopefully one day carry crew and supplies to a manned mission on Mars or the Moon, or both. The rocket's maiden voyage, details as yet unknown, will carry one of Elon Musk's own Tesla roadsters for an orbit around the sun.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

28

The number of approved haircuts you can choose from in North Korea.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1949 the first Emmy Awards are held. The venue was the Hollywood Athletic Club.

By the time of his death in 1987, Hitler's deputy Rudolph Hess was the sole prisoner in Spandau prison, a facility designed for 600.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

Hashtags and new websites are not going to stave off #DayZero

A column by ANDREW IHSAAN GASNOLAR

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 17° max 32°, cloudy
CPT: min: 15° max: 23°,  cloudy
DBN: min: 21° max: 27°, rainy
EL: min: 21° max: 26°, cloudy
JHB: min: 14° max: 26°, rainy
KIM: min: 19° max: 34°, cloudy
MHK: min: 18° max: 31°, sunny
PMB: min: 18° max: 26°, rainy
PE: min: 17° max: 26°, rainy
PTA: min: 16° max: 29°, rainy

Financial Data
Oil=$70.13
Gold=$1,360.22
Platinum=$1,017.99
R/$=11.87
R/€=14.73
R/£=16.90
BTC/$=11,022
JSE All Share=61,623.13
DJIA=26,222.14
FTSE 100=7,643.43

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma attends the 20th World Economic Forum on Africa in Tanzania’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Newsflash: State capture – Gupta probe gets green light as terms of reference finally gazetted

By Greg Nicolson
File Photo: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe Photo: Courtesy EE Publishers

Newsflash: Eskom’s Brian Molefe must pay back the money

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: President Jacob Zuma welcomed by Eskom CEO Brian Molefe at Eskom Headquarters in Megawatts, Sunninghill on his monitoring visit to the state owned power utility. 06/05/2016 Kopano Tlape GCIS

FLASHBACK: SCORPIO - In addition to his R30m Eskom pension bonanza, Brian Molefe also got a R1.3m tax discount

By PAULI VAN WYK
Photo: President Jacob Zuma welcomed by Eskom CEO Brian Molefe at Eskom Headquarters in Megawatts, Sunninghill on his monitoring visit to the state owned power utility, with Chairman Ben Ngubane watching. 06/05/2016 (Kopano Tlape/GCIS)

FLASHBACK: SCORPIO - The pension like no other – the truth of Brian Molefe’s R30m Eskom ‘golden handshake’ exposed

By PAULI VAN WYK
Photo: Embattled Eskom executive Matshela Koko testifies at the Parliamentary Inquiry into State Capture at Eskom on January 24, 2018. Photo: Leila Dougan

Analysis: Like the Nazis, the State Capture culprits have left a paper trail for all to see

By Marianne Merten
Photo: Cape Town by night (Laura Rosati via Flickr)

Cape Town Mafia: Plumbing the depths of factions and fiction

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu testified at the Life Esidimeni arbitration. Photo: Greg Nicolson

Life Esidmeni: Welcome to ‘know nothing’ Qedani Mahlangu’s forgetful world

By Greg Nicolson
Photo: Opposition United Party for National Development leader Hakainde Hichilema, in a polling station at Kabulonga Boys High School in Lusaka, Zambia, 30 October 2008. Photo: EPA/STR

Op-Ed: Zambia – Reform in a time of Cholera

By Hakainde Hichilema

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.