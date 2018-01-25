While you were sleeping: 25 January 2018
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 25 Jan 2018 05:56 (South Africa)
US doctor sentenced for sexual crimes, Trump awaits his interview, and SpaceX Heavy Rocket lifts off.
“12% of employees eat because they are hungry. 88% of employees eat because it is 1 o’clock.”
Mokokoma Mokhonoana
STORY OF THE DAY
Analysis: Like the Nazis, the State Capture culprits have left a paper trail for all to see
By MARIANNE MERTEN
State Capture relies on the guise of legality to establish the infrastructure of enriching a politically connected few. And so there
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
Trump lawyers in discussions with Mueller
President Donald Trump's legal team are in discussions with Russia collusion prosecutor Robert Mueller over an impending interview. Trump himself has already stated he would "love to do it", a statement which his legal counsel walked back very quickly. With four people under indictment already, either there's blood in the water or Mueller is reaching far and wide, or both.
Total of 175 years
Larry Nassar, the former American gymnastics doctor, has been sentenced to 40-175 years for sexual abuse of his patients. Nassar had already been sentenced to 60 years for having child pornography, effectively leaving him to rot in prison for the rest of his life. Nassar's sentencing comes after a week of emotional testimony of an estimated 160 victims. Nassar, despite apologising publicly, also professed his innocence in a letter to the presiding judge.
LG to increase American washing machine prices
Americans wanting to buy an LG washing machine after Donald Trump's "America First" trade tariff penalties come into effect will pay at least $50 more. The electronics mega-company announced today that it would not interrupt supply to the United States, but their products would cost more.
SpaceX conducts successful static-fire
SpaceX successfully test-fired its Falcon Heavy rocket in a pre-launch trial. Possibly the world's most powerful rocket, the Falcon Heavy will hopefully one day carry crew and supplies to a manned mission on Mars or the
IN NUMBERS
28
The number of approved haircuts you can choose from in North Korea.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1949 the first Emmy Awards are held. The venue was the Hollywood Athletic Club.
By the time of his death in 1987, Hitler's deputy Rudolph Hess was the sole prisoner in Spandau prison, a facility designed for 600.
FEATURED ARTICLES
State Capture: Commissions of inquiry are flawed – do they hear the whole truth?
A column by PIERRE DE VOS
Weather
BFN: min: 17° max 32°, cloudy
CPT: min: 15° max: 23°, cloudy
DBN: min: 21° max: 27°, rainy
EL: min: 21° max: 26°, cloudy
JHB: min: 14° max: 26°, rainy
KIM: min: 19° max: 34°, cloudy
MHK: min: 18° max: 31°, sunny
PMB: min: 18° max: 26°, rainy
PE: min: 17° max: 26°, rainy
PTA: min: 16° max: 29°, rainy
Financial Data
Oil=$70.13
Gold=$1,360.22
Platinum=$1,017.99
R/$=11.87
R/€=14.73
R/£=16.90
BTC/$=11,022
JSE All Share=61,623.13
DJIA=26,222.14
FTSE 100=7,643.43
