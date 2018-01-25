Analysis on steroids
25 January 2018 14:34 (South Africa)
Wired World

UK sandwich eating produces same CO2 as 'millions of cars'

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 25 Jan 2018 02:04 (South Africa)

Britain's annual sandwich consumption produces the same amount of carbon dioxide as more than eight million cars, according to a study published on Thursday.

Around 11.5 billion sandwiches are consumed each year in Britain, half of which are homemade and half bought, according to the British Sandwich Association (BSA).

This annual consumption "generates, on average, 9.5 million tonnes of CO2 eq., equivalent to the annual use of 8.6 million cars," said Adisa Azapagic, professor at Manchester University, which produced the study. 

The researchers studied the carbon footprint of 40 different fillings. 

Mass-produced sandwiches containing pork (bacon, ham or sausage) were found to have the largest footprint, followed by shop-bought varieties containing cheese or prawn. 

The most carbon-intensive filling was found to be the shop-bought "all-day breakfast", comprising egg, bacon and sausage. 

Producing this generates 1,441 grams of carbon dioxide, equivalent to the CO2 emissions produced by a 12-mile (19-km) car journey. 

The "cleanest" was found to be homemade ham and cheese, with the production, storage, packaging and transport of shop-sold sandwiches accounting for their increased environmental impact. 

Researchers estimate that the carbon footprint of sandwiches could be reduced by half by changing recipes and packaging, recycling waste and extending their shelf life. 

"We need to change the labelling of food to increase the use-by date as these are usually quite conservative," said Azapagic.

"Given that sandwiches are a staple of the British diet as well as their significant market share in the food sector, it is important to understand the contribution from this sector to the emissions of greenhouse gases," she added. DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma attends the 20th World Economic Forum on Africa in Tanzania’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Newsflash: State capture – Gupta probe gets green light as terms of reference finally gazetted

By Greg Nicolson
File Photo: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe Photo: Courtesy EE Publishers

Newsflash: Eskom’s Brian Molefe must pay back the money

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: President Jacob Zuma welcomed by Eskom CEO Brian Molefe at Eskom Headquarters in Megawatts, Sunninghill on his monitoring visit to the state owned power utility. 06/05/2016 Kopano Tlape GCIS

FLASHBACK: SCORPIO - In addition to his R30m Eskom pension bonanza, Brian Molefe also got a R1.3m tax discount

By PAULI VAN WYK
Photo: President Jacob Zuma welcomed by Eskom CEO Brian Molefe at Eskom Headquarters in Megawatts, Sunninghill on his monitoring visit to the state owned power utility, with Chairman Ben Ngubane watching. 06/05/2016 (Kopano Tlape/GCIS)

FLASHBACK: SCORPIO - The pension like no other – the truth of Brian Molefe’s R30m Eskom ‘golden handshake’ exposed

By PAULI VAN WYK
Photo: Embattled Eskom executive Matshela Koko testifies at the Parliamentary Inquiry into State Capture at Eskom on January 24, 2018. Photo: Leila Dougan

Analysis: Like the Nazis, the State Capture culprits have left a paper trail for all to see

By Marianne Merten
Photo: Cape Town by night (Laura Rosati via Flickr)

Cape Town Mafia: Plumbing the depths of factions and fiction

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu testified at the Life Esidimeni arbitration. Photo: Greg Nicolson

Life Esidmeni: Welcome to ‘know nothing’ Qedani Mahlangu’s forgetful world

By Greg Nicolson
Photo: Opposition United Party for National Development leader Hakainde Hichilema, in a polling station at Kabulonga Boys High School in Lusaka, Zambia, 30 October 2008. Photo: EPA/STR

Op-Ed: Zambia – Reform in a time of Cholera

By Hakainde Hichilema

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.