While you were sleeping: 24 January 2018

Sessions investigated, school shooting in Kentucky, and Ursula Le Guin passes away.
"Don't shove me into your damn pigeonhole, where I don't fit, because I'm all over. My tentacles are coming out of the pigeonhole in all directions."
Ursula K Le Guin
STORY OF THE DAY
Eskom Inquiry: Former CFO Anoj Singh joins the growing queue of the ‘I don’t know’, ‘I can’t say’, ‘It wasn’t me’
By MARIANNE MERTEN.
It wasn’t me. I was not obliged to do so. I did not know. There is an ever-lengthening queue of senior officials from State-owned Entities (
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
Sessions questioned in Russia probe
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions was the first member of Donald Trump's cabinet to be questioned in the probe investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The Justice Department confirmed that Sessions was interviewed last week, which could indicate an impending Trump interview request. Investigator Robert Mueller now has two guilty pleas, two indictments, and two
School shooting in Kentucky kills two
A teen gunman went on a shooting spree
At least 27 people were killed in a car-bomb attack in Benghazi on Tuesday night. Another 20 were injured after the explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a mosque in the neighbourhood of Al-Sleimani. A second car blew up in the same area, presumably in an attempt to target first-responders and good Samaritans.
Legendary fantasy author Ursula K Le Guin has died aged 88. Le Guin achieved worldwide acclaim for her Earthsea series, becoming something quite like Tolkien, and yet something entirely unique. Stephen King noted with sadness her passing away, referring to Le Guin as "one of the greats". If you haven't heard
IN NUMBERS
$37,000
The salary paid to Elon Musk by the state of California annually. He never cashes it.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1908 the first Boy Scout Troop is founded by Robert Baden-Powell.
The fur of a Chinchilla is so thick it will suffocate fleas.
