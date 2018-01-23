Being uninformed is so last season
Metrorail train derails in Benoni

  News24
    News24
  • Wired World
  23 Jan 2018

Johannesburg – Another train has derailed outside Benoni Station in Gauteng on Tuesday morning, Metrorail spokesperson Lilian Mofokeng said.

The train derailed at around 07:40, Mofokeng told News24.

"I confirm that a train en route from Johannesburg to Springs derailed with one driver’s motor coach just outside Benoni Station," she added.

She said a technical team was at the scene to attend to the problem.

"Currently, shuttle trains are operated between Springs and Benoni [and] buses are operated between Benoni and Dunswart stations," she said.

She said trains from Johannesburg were turning at Dunswart.

"We are hoping to restore the line for full operation by this afternoon peak. Metrorail is looking into the cause of the derailment."

No injuries were reported.

Last Wednesday, a train derailed between Pretoria and Germiston in Gauteng.

The train derailed after clamps that keep the track attached to the sleepers were stolen, according to United National Transport Union (UNTU) general secretary Steve Harris.

The incident occurred only eight days after two trains collided at the train station in Geldenhuys, Germiston where at least 200 commuters were injured.

On January 4, a train crash claimed the lives of 21 people in Kroonstad. DM

  • News24
    News24
  • Wired World

