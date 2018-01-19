While you were sleeping: 19 January 2018

Where ignorance fears to tread.
    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

BY EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH An Airbus A380-800 aircraft of UAE carrier Emirates comes in for a safe landing at Duesseldorf International Airport in Duesseldorf, Germany, 18 January 2018. The German Meteorological Service (DWD) has issued severe weather warnings due to strong winds. DWD warns that storm ‘Friederike’ is predicted to be in full effect on 18 January bringing gale-force winds along with it.

Zimbabwean opposition leader dies, California torture pair face hefty charges, and major breakthrough made in cancer screening.

TGIF, 19 January 2018

“After 3.8 billion years of research and development, failures are fossils, and what surrounds us is the secret to our survival.” 
Janine M Benyus

 
 

STORY OF THE DAY

amaBhungane and Scorpio #GuptaLeaks: Meet the money launderers

By AMABHUNGANE and SCORPIO

The Guptas used an international network of scrap metal dealers to launder hundreds of millions in kickbacks between China, India, the UAE and South Africa. We introduce them. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Zimbabwe opposition figure dies in crash

Roy Bennett, one of former dictator Robert Mugabe's biggest thorns in his side, has died in a helicopter crash. Bennett, 60, was in a helicopter in New Mexico when it crashed, killing him, his wife and three others. Bennett, who had been the treasurer for the MDC opposition party, had his property seized by Mugabe and had been arrested in 2009.

 

Torture charges for California parents

The husband and wife responsible for the torture and malnutrition of their children are being charged with torture, false imprisonment, child abuse and abuse of a dependent adult. David and Louise Turpin could face life in prison for their crimes. They were arrested on Sunday after police discovered 13 siblings chained in filthy, squalid conditions in the Turpins' residence.

 

HSBC admits to defrauding clients

HSBC has agreed to pay over $100-million to US officials after conceding it had ripped off its clients in large forex transactions. The settlement occurred in the aftermath of a similar indictment handed down against a Barclays trader accused of similar offences. British banks appear to have learned nothing other than how to cover up their shenanigans further, it seems.

 

Major breakthrough in cancer screening

A new blood test can reveal eight kinds of tumours. This was according to a study released overnight. The test, called CancerSEEK, is relatively cheaper than other alternatives and can be mass produced. Most optimistically, the test is able to detect cancer in the ovaries, liver, stomach, pancreas and oesophagus, all historically unscreenable. The whiff of Nobel prizes hangs in the air.

 
IN NUMBERS

7%

The percentage of American female teens who had seen the film Titanic at least twice in the first five weeks of its opening.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today last year Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States.

Terry Crews supplemented his NFL salary by painting portraits of his team mates.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

The Other News Round-Up: I Think, Therefore I Scam

A column by MARELISE VAN DER MERWE

 

Trump, Africa and Shitholes

A column by TONY WEAVER

 

De Lille: The DA opportunity

A column by IAN VON MEMERTY

 
Weather
BFN: min: 17° max 33°, cloudy
CPT: min: 19° max: 24°,  cloudy
DBN: min: 21° max: 29°, cloudy
EL: min: 22° max: 31°, cloudy
JHB: min: 16° max: 29°, cloudy
KIM: min: 19° max: 36°, cloudy
MHK: min: 19° max: 33°, sunny
PMB: min: 17° max: 36, cloudy
PE: min: 22° max: 36°, cloudy
PTA: min: 22° max: 33°, cloudy

Financial Data
Oil=$69.24
Gold=$1,328.26
Platinum=$1,003.18
R/$=12.13
R/€=14.85
R/£=16.85
BTC/$=11,785
JSE All Share=60,922.55
DJIA=26,058.66
FTSE 100=7,700.96

