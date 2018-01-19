Social currency. Accepted everywhere.
19 January 2018 13:42 (South Africa)
Wired World

HSBC in $100 million forex fraud settlement

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 19 Jan 2018 05:18 (South Africa)

British financial giant HSBC has agreed to pay more than $100 million to US authorities after admitting to defrauding clients during multi-billion-dollar foreign exchange transactions, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

The settlement follows an indictment handed down Wednesday against a former Barclays trader similarly accused of defrauding the former California computing giant Hewlett-Packard by manipulating foreign exchange markets.

Under the terms of the agreement, which is under review by a federal judge in Brooklyn, HSBC will pay a $63.1 million fine and an additional $38.4 million in restitution and disgorgement -- or the return of ill-gotten gains, the Justice Department said.

"HSBC's admissions in connection with this resolution confirm that the company misused confidential client information for its own profit on more than one occasion," John Cronan, the acting head of the department's criminal division, said in a statement.

"This sort of misconduct not only harmed their clients, costing the victims money, but it also ran a serious risk of undermining the public's confidence in our financial markets."

Prosecutors say that in 2010 and 2011, traders on HSBC's foreign exchange desk used confidential client information to conduct trades in British currency that deliberately drove the price of sterling in a direction benefitting the bank and harming the clients. 

US officials only identified one of the two clients: the British oil and gas explorer Cairn Energy.

HSBC has agreed to continue cooperating with investigators and foreign authorities in any related investigations, including cases brought against individuals and to enhance its internal safeguards against misconduct.

The Justice Department said HSBC received no leniency for voluntarily disclosing the matter, adding that initially the bank's cooperation with investigators was also "deficient in certain respects." 

But that HSBC soon "changed course" after prodding from the government, earning "substantial cooperation credit."

The bank faces charges of wire fraud but these are likely to be dropped once HSBC fulfills its obligations under the settlement. 

Thursday's settlement comes barely a month after the lapse of a landmark five-year, $1.9-billion deal between US authorities and HSBC in which the British lender avoided prosecution after admitting in 2012 to widespread money-laundering and sanctions violations.

In October, HSBC's former head of foreign exchange cash trading, Mark Johnson, was convicted of eight counts of conspiracy and one count of wire fraud after a four-week trial. He is due to be sentenced next month.

HSBC was one of six major US and European banks that were fined a total $4.2 billion by global regulators in a November 2014 crackdown for attempted manipulation of the foreign exchange market. DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: Piyoosh Goyal, right.

amaBhungane and Scorpio #GuptaLeaks: Meet the money launderers

By amaBhungane & Scorpio
Photo: Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi. Photo:Vanessa Burger/(Elitsha)

amaBhungane: Security firms under scrutiny over plague of violence and death at Glebelands hostel

By AMABHUNGANE
Photo: Union Minister Kapil Sibal and Congress candidate from Chandini Chowk Delhi flashes the victory sign as he arrives to file his nominations for the upcoming parliamentary elections in New Delhi, India, 20 March 2014. EPA/STR

amaBhungane and Scorpio #GuptaLeaks: Indian politician’s deal with Gupta partner

By amaBhungane & Scorpio
Photo by www.ctp.org.uk.

amaBhungane and Scorpio #GuptaLeaks: Liverpool company owns 49% of Indian firm implicated in kickback scheme

By amaBhungane & Scorpio
Photo: Gauteng department of health deputy director of mental health Hanna Jacobus appeared at the Life Esidimeni arbitration on Thursday, 18 January 2018. (Greg Nicolson)

Life Esidimeni: The weight of 143 bodies – yet no real remorse from those responsible

By Greg Nicolson
Photo: Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille addresses a media conference on Thursday, 18 January, 2018. “The people still abusing and wasting water seem to have it in their minds that Day Zero just can’t happen... This is not the case.” Photo: Leila Dougan

De Lille announces new emergency water rations: 'We have reached a point of no return'

By Marelise van der Merwe
Photo: Some protesters arrived with tyres as the demonstration outside Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging continued for a second day.

GroundUp: Police vehicle petrol-bombed in Hoërskool Overvaal protests

By GroundUp
Photo: Grade 00 students partake in early childhood development activities at Khayelitsha’s first private school for girls, Molo Mhlaba, situated in Harare centre on Thursday 18 January 2018. Photo: Hlumela Dyantyi

Molo Mhlaba: The Khayelitsha school daring to be different

By Rebecca Davis

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.