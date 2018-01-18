Recommended by 9 out of 10 smart people
18 January 2018 13:32 (South Africa)
South Africa

While you were sleeping: 18 January 2018

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • South Africa
  • 18 Jan 2018 05:59 (South Africa)
BY EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW Former Trump Campaign Manager and Chief Strategist Steve Bannon (L) leaves the building after he testified before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill on Washington, DC, USA, 16 January 2018. Bannon refused to answer questions from the committee and was served on the spot with a subpoena.

Trump reveals Fake News Awards, Koreas reach Olympics agreement, and Sharapova mounts determined comeback.

Thursday, 18 January 2018

“It's the friends you can call up at 4am that matter.” 
Marlene Dietrich

 
 

SABC acting group CEO, Nomsa Philiso, on Wednesday confirmed that the public broadcaster had been paid R500,000 by the Department of Social Development for a two-hour long profile on Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini flighted on the SABC 3 talk show Real Talk with Anele on 7 December. The show was rebroadcast on 18 December as the ANC's elective conference was under way at Nasrec.

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Trump reveals 'Fake News Awards' winners

After a long delay, it's finally arrived. Donald Trump's Fake News Awards were announced today. Despite major bids by Trevor Noah and Steven Colbert, Trump opted to hand CNN, the New York Times and the Washington Post the top spots. He included a number one spot for Nobel laureate Paul Krugman for claiming the economy would "never recover" after Trump's election victory. Daily Maverick, sadly, was probably never in the running.

 

Koreas to march in Olympics under one flag

Negotiators between North and South Korea announced on Wednesday that they would march under a single flag at the upcoming Games. Moreover, a united women's ice hockey team will take to the field. The Koreas have been scaling back tensions steadily over the weeks, a feat which sceptics argue is a move by Pyongyang to mask its ramped up nuclear testing programme. 

 

Apple to pay $38-bn in taxes

Apple announced that it would be paying $38-billion in taxes -- $38-billion on profits repatriated from overseas that is. December's tax bill has allowed Apple a vastly reduced tax rate, enabling them to invest over $30-billion in the United States over the next five years. This, in turn, is expected to generate an estimated 20,000 new jobs.

 

Sharapova mounts determined Australian Open campaign

Maria Sharapova has launched a furious offensive on a blazing hot Melbourne court. Defeating Anastasija Sevastova 6-1 7-6, it was clear Sharapova had no intention of duking it out in the heat. Being unseeded, an uphill struggle awaits her, but for now getting to the third round was cause for smiles.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

85-90%

The percentage of those who fell overboard on cruise ships and perished.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 2005 the Airbus A380 is unveiled in Toulouse, France.

Some firing squads are all issued with blank cartridges, with the exception of one person. This helps alleviate personal responsibility for the execution squad.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

EFF and H&M: Let’s ask the tough questions

A column by JUDITH FEBRUARY

 

Race and Class remain our biggest challenges

A column by LEBOGANG MAILE

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 19° max 33°, cloudy
CPT: min: 19° max: 27°,  cloudy
DBN: min: 21° max: 29°, cloudy
EL: min: 23° max: 32°, cloudy
JHB: min: 14° max: 31°, cloudy
KIM: min: 21° max: 36°, cloudy
MHK: min: 19° max: 34°, sunny
PMB: min: 18° max: 34, cloudy
PE: min: 22° max: 36°, cloudy
PTA: min: 18° max: 33°, cloudy

Financial Data
Oil=$69.26
Gold=$1,334.57
Platinum=$1,005.32
R/$=12.25
R/€=15.02
R/£=17.04
BTC/$=11,739
JSE All Share=60,924.46
DJIA=26,070.63
FTSE 100=7,725.43

  • South Africa

