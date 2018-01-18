While you were sleeping: 18 January 2018

Trump reveals 'Fake News Awards' winners

After a long delay, it's finally arrived. Donald Trump's Fake News Awards were announced today. Despite major bids by Trevor Noah and Steven Colbert, Trump opted to hand CNN, the New York Times and the Washington Post the top spots. He included a number one spot for Nobel laureate Paul Krugman for claiming the economy would "never recover" after Trump's election victory. Daily Maverick, sadly, was probably never in the running.