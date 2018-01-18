While you were sleeping: 18 January 2018
- 18 Jan 2018 05:59 (South Africa)
Trump reveals Fake News Awards, Koreas reach Olympics agreement, and Sharapova mounts determined comeback.
Thursday, 18 January 2018
Marlene Dietrich
STORY OF THE DAY
SABC confirms payment from Department of Social Development for Bathabile Dlamini interview 'not normal'
By MARIANNE THAMM.
SABC acting group CEO, Nomsa Philiso, on Wednesday confirmed that the public broadcaster had been paid R500,000 by the Department of Social Development for a two-hour long profile on Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini flighted on the SABC 3 talk show Real Talk with Anele on 7 December. The show was rebroadcast on 18 December as the ANC's elective conference was
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
Trump reveals 'Fake News Awards' winners
After a long delay, it's finally arrived. Donald Trump's Fake News Awards were announced today. Despite major bids by Trevor Noah and Steven Colbert, Trump opted to hand CNN, the New York Times and the Washington Post the top spots. He included a number one spot for Nobel laureate Paul Krugman for claiming the economy would "never recover" after Trump's election victory. Daily Maverick, sadly, was probably never in the running.
Koreas to march in Olympics under one flag
Negotiators between North and South Korea announced on Wednesday that they would march under a single flag at the upcoming Games. Moreover, a united women's ice hockey team will take to the field. The Koreas have been scaling back tensions steadily over the weeks, a feat which sceptics argue is a move by Pyongyang to mask its ramped up nuclear testing programme.
Apple announced that it would be paying $38-billion in taxes -- $38-billion on profits repatriated from overseas that is. December's tax bill has allowed Apple a vastly reduced tax rate, enabling them to invest over $30-billion in the United States over the next five years. This, in turn, is expected to generate an estimated 20,000 new jobs.
Sharapova mounts determined Australian Open campaign
Maria Sharapova has launched a furious offensive on a blazing hot Melbourne court. Defeating Anastasija Sevastova 6-1 7-6, it was clear Sharapova had no intention of duking it out in the heat. Being unseeded, an uphill struggle awaits her, but for now getting to the third round was cause for smiles.
IN NUMBERS
85-90%
The percentage of those who fell overboard on cruise ships and perished.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 2005 the Airbus A380 is unveiled in Toulouse, France.
Some firing squads are all issued with blank cartridges, with the exception of one person. This helps alleviate personal responsibility for the execution squad.
Weather
BFN: min: 19° max 33°, cloudy
CPT: min: 19° max: 27°, cloudy
DBN: min: 21° max: 29°, cloudy
EL: min: 23° max: 32°, cloudy
JHB: min: 14° max: 31°, cloudy
KIM: min: 21° max: 36°, cloudy
MHK: min: 19° max: 34°, sunny
PMB: min: 18° max: 34, cloudy
PE: min: 22° max: 36°, cloudy
PTA: min: 18° max: 33°, cloudy
Financial Data
Oil=$69.26
Gold=$1,334.57
Platinum=$1,005.32
R/$=12.25
R/€=15.02
R/£=17.04
BTC/$=11,739
JSE All Share=60,924.46
DJIA=26,070.63
FTSE 100=7,725.43
