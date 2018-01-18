Your get out of jail free card from the thought police.
19 January 2018 01:37 (South Africa)
Wired World

DA wants Zuma's state capture inquiry terms by Friday

  • News24
    News24
  • Wired World
  • 18 Jan 2018 02:29 (South Africa)

Cape Town – The Democratic Alliance has written to President Jacob Zuma demanding that he release the terms of reference for a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture by Friday.

Zuma was given 30 days from December 13 in which to establish an inquiry, after the North Gauteng High Court rejected his bid to have former public protector Thuli Madonsela's recommendations on the inquiry set aside.

Zuma finally announced the establishment of the long-awaited commission last week, saying "the matter cannot wait any longer".

DA federal executive chairperson James Selfe on Thursday said that Zuma now needs to clarify the scope of the probe.

"The establishment of the judicial commission is so far beyond overdue it is astounding," he said in a statement.

"If the president had respected the Constitutional mandate of the Public Protector, the report on the findings of the judicial inquiry should have been finalised by June last year, a full seven months ago."

Those opposed to Zuma and state capture have called for narrow terms focusing on the influence of the Gupta family, among others, during Zuma's two terms.

Others, including Madonsela's successor Busisiwe Mkhwebane, have called for the scope to be widened, to include apartheid-era corruption.

Selfe though was critical of Mkhwebane's suggestion.

"Mkhwebane's proposal is neither practical nor in the interests of justice as it might result in the commission sitting for years and being unable to complete its work because of an overly broad mandate."

New ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa also believed the terms should conform to Madonsela's recommendations, he continued.

"It is time the ANC demonstrates their commitment to stamping out corruption, which has become rife under its watch. Failure to do so only confirms that the ANC under Ramaphosa will be the same as the ANC under Zuma."

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will head the inquiry.

Zondo was recommended by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, as recommended by Madonsela in her report. DM

  • News24
    News24
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: Piyoosh Goyal, right.

amaBhungane and Scorpio #GuptaLeaks: Meet the money launderers

By amaBhungane & Scorpio
Photo: Union Minister Kapil Sibal and Congress candidate from Chandini Chowk Delhi flashes the victory sign as he arrives to file his nominations for the upcoming parliamentary elections in New Delhi, India, 20 March 2014. EPA/STR

amaBhungane and Scorpio #GuptaLeaks: Indian politician’s deal with Gupta partner

By amaBhungane & Scorpio
Photo by www.ctp.org.uk.

amaBhungane and Scorpio #GuptaLeaks: Liverpool company owns 49% of Indian firm implicated in kickback scheme

By amaBhungane & Scorpio
Photo: Gauteng department of health deputy director of mental health Hanna Jacobus appeared at the Life Esidimeni arbitration on Thursday, 18 January 2018. (Greg Nicolson)

Life Esidimeni: The weight of 143 bodies – yet no real remorse from those responsible

By Greg Nicolson
Photo: Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille addresses a media conference on Thursday, 18 January, 2018. “The people still abusing and wasting water seem to have it in their minds that Day Zero just can’t happen... This is not the case.” Photo: Leila Dougan

De Lille announces new emergency water rations: 'We have reached a point of no return'

By Marelise van der Merwe
Photo: Some protesters arrived with tyres as the demonstration outside Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging continued for a second day.

GroundUp: Police vehicle petrol-bombed in Hoërskool Overvaal protests

By GroundUp
Photo: Grade 00 students partake in early childhood development activities at Khayelitsha’s first private school for girls, Molo Mhlaba, situated in Harare centre on Thursday 18 January 2018. Photo: Hlumela Dyantyi

Molo Mhlaba: The Khayelitsha school daring to be different

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: Protesters demonstrate against the World Economic Forum (WEF) and US president Donald Trump, in Bern, Switzerland, 13 January 2018. The WEF will take place from January 23 till January 26 in Davos. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MERZ

Statesmen write to Trump about 'enduring bonds' between Africa and the US

By PETER FABRICIUS

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.