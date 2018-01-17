Foreign Relations: SA fails to respond to US request to downgrade relations with North Korea

South Africa has so far “not given a clear answer” to a request from the United States to sever or downgrade relations with North Korea because of its nuclear weapons programme. By PETER FABRICIUS.

Senior US officials said on Wednesday that Washington had issued a request to sever or downgrade relations with North Korea to all the countries of the world as part of its campaign to isolate Pyongyang and prevent it developing the capability to strike the US with nuclear warheads. North Korea has repeatedly threatened to do this.

Pretoria, which maintains a firm international stance against nuclear proliferation, has been sharply critical of North Korea for continuing to detonate nuclear warheads and testing ballistic missiles to deliver them in violation of strong prohibitions by the UN.

Nonetheless, it seems unlikely to agree to reduce its diplomatic relations with North Korea which has maintained an embassy in South Africa for several years. South Africa does not have an embassy in Pyongyang but conducts its relations with North Korea through South Africa’s embassy in Beijing.

But South African officials were unable to say on Wednesday how they would respond to the US request.

The senior US officials, who briefed African journalists by phone from Washington, also insisted that their ability to persuade African countries to cut ties with North Korea would not be impaired by President Donald Trump’s alleged characterisation last week of African nations as “shithole” countries.

He reportedly said this in a meeting with US legislators of both main parties about immigration policy.

The senior US officials maintained that America’s relations with Africa remained strong, citing the visit of 37 African ministerial delegations to Washington late in 2017 to meet Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and a recent visit to Africa by one of his deputies. Tillerson himself was also scheduled to visit many African countries soon, they said.

The officials said half a dozen African countries had taken explicit steps against North Korea, in response to the extensive, mandatory UN Security Council sanctions spelt out in 10 separate resolutions since 2006. Four of these had been passed 2017, in response to North Korea’s accelerating nuclear weapons and ballistic weapons programme.

These sanctions were designed to deny revenue to North Korea which it could use to advance these programmes. The measures include bans on almost all North Korean exports, including coal, iron, lead, textiles, seafood, heavy machinery, electrical equipment and agricultural products.

The sanctions also prohibit UN member states from employing virtually all categories of North Korean workers. The officials said that these workers, including many in Africa, received little or none of their wages which were instead sent home to finance their government’s nuclear weapons programme.

If all such UN sanctions were implemented fully, they could reduce North Korea’s export earnings in 2018 by as much as 95% of its 2016 export proceeds.

But the US officials added that in September 2017, America had issued Executive Order 13810 which introduced additional US-only sanctions which could block any individual or company in the world from doing business in the US if it also did business with North Korea.

The officials stressed that the US was not singling out Africa for special attention. It was trying to persuade all countries to cut ties with North Korea. They acknowledged that North Korea’s commercial ties with Africa were small. Nevertheless the US was trying to stop even the smallest amount of revenue reaching North Korea since it would probably be used to increase “the single greatest existential threat to the US”.

Among the measures the US is undertaking is to pressure African countries like Sierra Leone, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo, Tanzania and Comoros to stop allowing North Korea to fly their national flags as flags of convenience on its ships as a cover for it to transport cargo in violation of UN sanctions.

Any company that engaged in this activity risked losing not only its cargoes but also its ships, the officials said.

The officials said North Korea was also maintaining military-to-military ties with several African countries, including sales of small arms and other equipment and providing military training to them. These all violated UN sanctions.

In several poor African countries, companies were also employing North Koreans to do work that could be done by local poor people.

North Koreans were also involved in the smuggling of wildlife from African countries, including rhino horn and other products protected by the CITES convention against the trade in endangered species.

They added that several North Korean companies and individuals based in Africa had also been involved in North Korea’s nuclear proliferation efforts since January 2015. DM

Photo: Small terracotta figurines depicting US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un are on display in the workshop of pastoral master craftsmen of San Gregorio Armeno in Naples, southern Italy, 14 December 2017. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO