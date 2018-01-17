No propaganda, no new-speak
18 January 2018 01:27 (South Africa)
Wired World

Apple says will pay $38 bn in taxes on repatriated profits

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 17 Jan 2018 10:38 (South Africa)

Apple announced Wednesday it would pay some $38 billion in taxes -- likely the largest payment of its kind -- on profits repatriated from overseas as it boosts investments in the United States.

The iPhone maker said in a statement it plans to use some of its foreign cash stockpile, which qualifies for reduced tax rates under a recent bill, to invest in new projects.

Apple, which claims to be the largest US taxpayer, is also one of the largest beneficiaries of a tax bill passed by Congress in December which lowers the rate of repatriated profits to around 15 percent and cut the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent.

The tech giant had built a stockpile of more than $250 billion in overseas holdings, claiming it was not in the interests of shareholders to repatriate the money with a 35 percent tax rate.

Apple said it will now use a large chunk of the overseas cash for US investments.

It said it expects to invest over $30 billion in direct capital expenditures in the US over the next five years, creating some 20,000 new jobs, and claimed the move would contribute $350 billion in economic activity in the US.

"Apple is a success story that could only have happened in America, and we are proud to build on our long history of support for the US economy," said Apple chief executive Tim Cook.

"We believe deeply in the power of American ingenuity, and we are focusing our investments in areas where we can have a direct impact on job creation and job preparedness. We have a deep sense of responsibility to give back to our country and the people who help make our success possible." DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: A screen grab of the programme, SABC 3 Real Talk with Anele, which hosted Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini.

SABC confirms payment from Department of Social Development for Bathabile Dlamini interview 'not normal'

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: Kouga Dam (Source: Department of Water Affairs)

Eastern Cape Drought: Rapidly overtaking the Cape Town crisis

By Marelise van der Merwe
Photo: Newly elected ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule at the ANC’s December 2017 National Conference. Photo: Leila Dougan/Chronicle

Critics claim new ANC SG Magashule wants to cement control in Free State before moving to Luthuli House

By Greg Nicolson
Caption: Theewaterskloof Dam, facing the back of the Franschhoek Mountains, July 2014 (wet), versus January 2018 (dry). Pictures: Greg Gordon Allafricapix

#CapeWaterGate: As fake news flows, real photos show drought’s effect on dams

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: Richard Mdluli (Bongiwe Gumede/foto 24)

Crime Intelligence: Axing Mdluli will allow cops to ‘release state power’ on crime while new Hawks head sought – Mbalula

By Greg Nicolson
Photo: File photo of Richard Mdluli (Sapa)

Analysis: The rise and fall of Richard Mdluli, a man who damaged our society

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: The distribution of police is highly unequal. Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks

GroundUp: Here’s how unfairly police are distributed

By GroundUp
Photo: Small terracotta figurines depicting US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un are on display in the workshop of pastoral master craftsmen of San Gregorio Armeno in Naples, southern Italy, 14 December 2017. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Foreign Relations: SA fails to respond to US request to downgrade relations with North Korea

By PETER FABRICIUS

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.