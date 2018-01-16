While you were sleeping: 16 January 2018

California couple chain 13 kids in house

A couple in Perris, California, have been arrested for torture and child endangerment after authorities found 13 siblings chained to beds in their home. The arrests were made after one 17-year-old woman was able to escape and call the police. She was so emaciated that responders initially thought she was roughly 10 years old. The chilling mugshots of the couple are enough to conjure up echoes of Josef Fritzl.