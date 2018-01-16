While you were sleeping: 16 January 2018
California couple arrested for child torture, Cranberries lead singer passes away, and Russians cut back on the drinking.
Scorpio: Lord Hain labels Moyane and Makwakwa ‘corrupt’, Hogan Lovells ‘either a willingly gullible or malevolent accomplice’
By PAULI VAN WYK for SCORPIO
Lord Peter Hain delivered a severe thrashing to the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and international law firm Hogan Lovells in the House of Lords on Monday evening, over their handling of the disciplinary debacle of the Taxman’s 2IC, Jonas Makwakwa. Hain labelled tax boss Tom Moyane and Makwakwa as “corrupt” and accused Hogan Lovells of being “either a willingly gullible or malevolent accomplice”.
California couple chain 13 kids in house
A couple in Perris, California, have been arrested for torture and child endangerment after authorities found 13 siblings chained to beds in their home. The arrests were made after one 17-year-old woman was able to escape and call the police. She was so emaciated that responders initially thought she was roughly 10 years old. The chilling mugshots of the couple are enough to conjure up echoes of Josef Fritzl.
The Cranberries lead singer dies, aged 46
Dolores O'Riordan, the lead singer of the Cranberries, was found dead in a London hotel on Monday. O'Riordan was aged 46, and the cause of death is not yet known. She had suffered from back pain, forcing 14 concert cancellations in 2017. Irish President Michael Higgins led the tributes online, saying that O'Riordan's death was a "big loss".
Simone Biles abused by US gymnastics doctor
American gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has revealed that she was sexually abused by imprisoned US team doctor Larry Nassar. Nassar, who is currently incarcerated for 60 years on child porn charges, had already been accused of abusing more than 100 young girls, many of whom were Olympians.
Russians cut down on drinking and smoking - study
If there's one good thing that emerged while you were asleep, it's that Russians are apparently improving their stereotypically poor lifestyle. A new study by the World Health Organisation has revealed that regulations have helped Russians improve their notoriously poor drinking and smoking habits. In fact, Russians now consume less alcohol per capita than the French or Germans, and smoking has decreased by 30%. Vodka, however, remains a national symbol.
2,063ft
The height of a TV broadcast tower in North Dakota. It was technically the tallest man-made structure up until 2010.
Today in 1991 coalition forces begin hostilities with Iraq, starting the Gulf War.
All tortoises are actually turtles. Some turtles, however, are not tortoises.
Scorpio: Gupta-linked Trillian and McKinsey’s assets to be frozen by order of High Court
BY JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT
Why the ANC cannot return to its Glory Days – despite Ramaphosa’s claims
A column by IAN VON MEMERTY
