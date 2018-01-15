While you were sleeping: 15 January 2018
- South Africa
15 Jan 2018
Trump defends racism, Philippines brace for volcano, and Vikings make playoff history.
Monday, 15 January 2018
“All of a sudden, we’ve lost a lot of control,’ he said. ‘We can’t turn off our internet; we can’t turn off our smartphones; we can’t turn off our computers. You used to ask a smart person a question. Now, who do you ask? It starts with g-o, and it’s not God…”
Steve Wozniak
STORY OF THE DAY
Analysis: Winds of ANC change blowing strong
By STEPHEN GROOTES
Generally speaking, in the metaphorically challenged battle between the buffalo and the tsunami, the tsunami can run out of options pretty quickly. Over time, the buffalo will emerge, perhaps sodden, but victorious. And so it is inevitably happening that political power is ebbing away from South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma, and the tides are moving dramatically towards Deputy President and new ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa. However, Ramaphosa’s speech on Saturday was about much more than power in the ANC; it was a dramatic claim to national political power, to place him as the national leader to look
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
President Trump on Sunday attempted to walk back his comments calling Africa a shithole. Speaking
Thousands flee as Philippines volcano rumbles
A volcano 330km southwest of Manila could erupt in days, officials have warned. At least 12,000 residents living within 7km of the eruption zone have been evacuated. The summit of Mayon has been rumbling for the past 24 hours, glowing red. This specific volcano last erupted in 2014, but experts now believe that 2017's iteration is going to run hotter and further than before.
President Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital is a "slap of the century." This was according to Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Sunday. Pulling no punches, Abbas accused Israel of ending the Oslo peace accords with its current actions and called US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley a "disgrace". With current tensions between Israel and the rest of the Middle East at a high water mark, expect Google hits for "third intifada" to soar any day now.
Vikings and Jaguars advance to conference finals
In a duo of NFL playoff upsets, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints both crashed out in last-second plays. Their defeats mean that the Minnesota Vikings, who defeated the Saints, will have a possible first shot at the NFL Super Bowl since 1977. The Jaguars, who created season-high stats in defeating the Steelers, will now have to face the New England Patriots, for whom the Super Bowl is considered the default season result.
IN NUMBERS
$3.77
The amount donated by the people of Cameroon to the New York City during the Great Depression.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1876 the first Afrikaans newspaper, Die Afrikaanse Patriot, is published.
Sean Bean (Ned Stark) has a deaths-in-film ratio of 0.32/film and 0.38/series episode.
FEATURED ARTICLES
- South Africa
