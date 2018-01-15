Analysis of the third kind
15 January 2018 13:07 (South Africa)
South Africa

While you were sleeping: 15 January 2018

  • AFP
    AFP
  • South Africa
  • 15 Jan 2018 06:39 (South Africa)
BY EPA-EFE/STR TURKEY A Boeing 737-800 passenger plane of Pegasus Airlines sits on a cliff crashed after going off the runway at Trabzon Airport in Trabzon, Turkey, 14 January 2018. According to reports, the aircraft flying from Ankara to Trabzon went off the tarmac after landing on 13 January. No injuries of the 162 passengers and 6 crew were reported in the accident.

Trump defends racism, Philippines brace for volcano, and Vikings make playoff history.

Monday, 15 January 2018

“All of a sudden, we’ve lost a lot of control,’ he said. ‘We can’t turn off our internet; we can’t turn off our smartphones; we can’t turn off our computers. You used to ask a smart person a question. Now, who do you ask? It starts with g-o, and it’s not God…” 
Steve Wozniak

 
 

STORY OF THE DAY

Analysis: Winds of ANC change blowing strong

By STEPHEN GROOTES

Generally speaking, in the metaphorically challenged battle between the buffalo and the tsunami, the tsunami can run out of options pretty quickly. Over time, the buffalo will emerge, perhaps sodden, but victorious. And so it is inevitably happening that political power is ebbing away from South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma, and the tides are moving dramatically towards Deputy President and new ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa. However, Ramaphosa’s speech on Saturday was about much more than power in the ANC; it was a dramatic claim to national political power, to place him as the national leader to look to, and to put the ANC properly and firmly back in charge of the country.

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Trump defends racist remarks

President Trump on Sunday attempted to walk back his comments calling Africa a shithole. Speaking from the Florida Trump International Golf Club, the least-racist racist quipped "I'm not a racist. I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed, that I can tell you." Evidently, it's the rest of the world that are complete idiots.

 

Thousands flee as Philippines volcano rumbles

A volcano 330km southwest of Manila could erupt in days, officials have warned. At least 12,000 residents living within 7km of the eruption zone have been evacuated. The summit of Mayon has been rumbling for the past 24 hours, glowing red. This specific volcano last erupted in 2014, but experts now believe that 2017's iteration is going to run hotter and further than before.

 

Abbas slams Trump peace offer

President Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital is a "slap of the century." This was according to Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Sunday. Pulling no punches, Abbas accused Israel of ending the Oslo peace accords with its current actions and called US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley a "disgrace". With current tensions between Israel and the rest of the Middle East at a high water mark, expect Google hits for "third intifada" to soar any day now.

 

Vikings and Jaguars advance to conference finals

In a duo of NFL playoff upsets, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints both crashed out in last-second plays. Their defeats mean that the Minnesota Vikings, who defeated the Saints, will have a possible first shot at the NFL Super Bowl since 1977. The Jaguars, who created season-high stats in defeating the Steelers, will now have to face the New England Patriots, for whom the Super Bowl is considered the default season result.

 

IN NUMBERS

$3.77

The amount donated by the people of Cameroon to the New York City during the Great Depression.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1876 the first Afrikaans newspaper, Die Afrikaanse Patriot, is published.

Sean Bean (Ned Stark) has a deaths-in-film ratio of 0.32/film and 0.38/series episode.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

Ramaphosa sets the stage for a buffalo market

A column by GWEN NGWENYA

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 19° max 36°, cloudy
CPT: min: 16° max: 21°,  rainy
DBN: min: 20° max: 28°, cloudy
EL: min: 19° max: 27°, sunny
JHB: min: 15° max: 31°, cloudy
KIM: min: 22° max: 37°, cloudy
MHK: min: 21° max: 37°, cloudy
PMB: min: 16° max: 34°, cloudy
PE: min: 17° max: 29°, cloudy
PTA: min: 17° max: 34°, cloudy

Financial Data
Oil=$69.87
Gold=$1,337.63
Platinum=$994.32
R/$=12.36
R/€=15.08
R/£=16.97
BTC/$=13,531
JSE All Share=60,083.13
DJIA=25,803.19
FTSE 100=7,778.64

  • AFP
    AFP
  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
File Photo: SA Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the third Science Forum South Africa held at CSIR International Convention Centre, Pretoria, 7 December 2017 [Photo: GCIS]

Analysis: Winds of ANC change blowing strong

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: Cape Town from Lion’s Head, by Jim Sher via Flickr.

Cape Town Mafia: Biggest underworld trial to expose politically connected in city’s economy of the night

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: South African president Jacob Zuma reacts during a question and answer session in Parliament, Cape Town, South Africa, 22 June 2017. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Parliamentary Notebook: From a Zuma exit to State Capture and land expropriation, a rocky year ahead

By Marianne Merten
Photo: Cape Town's Mayor Patricia de Lille delivers a press conference during the C40 Mayors Summit Global Leadership on Climate Change Group, in Mexico City, Mexico, 01 December 2016. EPA/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

Stay of execution as De Lille faces 60 days of scrutiny

By Marelise van der Merwe
Photo: Jessye Lapenn, the Chargé D’Affaires at the U.S. Mission to South Africa, administered the oath to Peace Corps volunteers on September 22, 2017. Photo: US Embassy SA (flickr)

South African government to démarche US embassy official over Trump’s slur

By PETER FABRICIUS
Photo: Public Protector, Busissiwe Mkhwebane. (EPA)

Letter to the Editor: Mkhwebane’s perilous bid to ingratiate herself with a cornered Zuma

By Daily Maverick
Photo: President of Angola Joao Lourenco speaks to journalists during a news conference in Luanda, Angola, 08 January 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE/JOOST DE RAEYMAEKER

The SADC Wrap: Lourenço axes Dos Santos scion, Madagascar’s cyclone, fishy arrests in Mozambique

By KRISTEN VAN SCHIE
Photo: School pupils from the Minerva High School in Alexandra township.

Op-Ed: Everything’s not hunky-dory in education, but there are positive trends

By Nicky Roberts

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.