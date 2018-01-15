Worth infinitely more than you've paid for it.
16 January 2018 01:09 (South Africa)
South Africa

Evita's Free Speech: Ep.125 – Evita hopes the Cyril dawn is nigh! (Video)

  • Pieter-Dirk Uys
    pieter-dirk-uys-opinionista.jpg
    Pieter-Dirk Uys
  • South Africa
  • 15 Jan 2018 04:50 (South Africa)
EFS-jan-14.jpg

Evita Bezuidenhout celebrates 20 years of her Darling venue Evita se Perron with a weekly episode of 'Evita's Free Speech'. Here's the Episode 125. By PIETER-DIRK UYS.

  • Pieter-Dirk Uys
    pieter-dirk-uys-opinionista.jpg
    Pieter-Dirk Uys
  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: Lord Peter Hain (EPA)

Scorpio: Lord Hain labels Moyane and Makwakwa ‘corrupt’, Hogan Lovells ‘either a willingly gullible or malevolent accomplice’

By PAULI VAN WYK
Photo: Arnot Power Station (Eskom photo)

Scorpio: Gupta-linked Trillian and McKinsey’s assets to be frozen by order of High Court

By JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT
Photo: Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille delivers a speech during a press conference for the Citylab at the Intercontinental Hotel in Paris, France, 23 October 2017. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

#CapeWatergate: DA hints Mayor De Lille to blame for water crisis mismanagement

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille (Daily Maverick) and DA leader Mmusi Maimane (EPA)

Analysis: Patricia de Lille and the battle for the heart and soul of the (factionalised) DA

By Marianne Merten
Photo: US President Donald J. Trump makes opening remarks as he holds a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 10 January 2018. Pictured from left to right: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson; President Trump; US Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis; and US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. EPA-EFE/Ron Sachs / POOL

US, SA agree not to step in the by-product of Trump’s racist statement

By PETER FABRICIUS
Raymond-Suttner-leadership(1).jpg

Op-Ed: De Lille crisis reveals DA factionalism and extreme centralisation

By Raymond Suttner
Photo: Sustainable Sanitation Alliance (flickr)

Zambia: Edgar Lungu’s heavy hand shows in response to cholera outbreak

By KRISTEN VAN SCHIE
Photo: Executive Mayor of Cape Town, Patricia De Lille. (Photo: Leila Dee Dougan for Daily Maverick)

Op-Ed: Untangling the web of rules governing the DA’s handling of its De Lille problem

By Jaap de Visser

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.