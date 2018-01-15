A site in dire need of a clever tag line
Chaos erupts at Unisa as students climb over gates to register

Pretoria - Chaos erupted outside of the University of South Africa's Sunnyside campus as students started climbing over the gates to get into the university grounds to register.

Hundreds of students gathered at the campus on Monday morning. The university kept the gates closed, only allowing entry to 20 students at a time in order to prevent a stampede.

Students became restless and started jumping over the gates and proceeded to run into the university grounds as security looked on.

Some students also attempted to break locks to one of the gates in an attempt to gain access.

Police are on scene.

Meanwhile, workers at the university are also locked in meetings with university management over a wage dispute. DM

