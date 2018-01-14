Sagacity central
15 January 2018 01:07 (South Africa)
Wired World

Palestinian president calls Trump peace offer 'slap of the century'

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 14 Jan 2018 10:26 (South Africa)

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas denounced US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace efforts as the "slap of the century" on Sunday after the White House recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Abbas also said Israel had "ended" the landmark Oslo peace accords of the 1990s with its actions, while branding the US ambassadors to the UN and to Israel, Nikki Haley and David Friedman, a "disgrace".

"We said 'no' to Trump, 'we will not accept your project'," Abbas said at the start of a key meeting of Palestinian leaders on how to face Trump's declaration.

"The deal of the century is the slap of the century and we will not accept it," he added, referring to Trump's pledge to reach the "ultimate deal" -- Israeli-Palestinian peace.

Abbas made his comments at the opening ceremony of the meeting taking place on Sunday and Monday in a marathon speech that lasted some two hours.

The meeting was called in the wake of Trump's December 6 declaration on Jerusalem that deeply angered the Palestinians.

Abbas had previously said the United States could no longer play any role in the Middle East peace process after Trump's move.

On Sunday, he said the Palestinians were calling for an internationally led process in which the United States was not the mediator.

He said the Ramallah meeting must take decisions on how to move forward.

"I am saying that Oslo, there is no Oslo," Abbas said, referring to the agreements that led to the creation of the Palestinian Authority and envisioned a final resolution to the conflict.

"Israel ended Oslo." DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
File Photo: SA Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the third Science Forum South Africa held at CSIR International Convention Centre, Pretoria, 7 December 2017 [Photo: GCIS]

Analysis: Winds of ANC change blowing strong

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: Cape Town from Lion’s Head, by Jim Sher via Flickr.

Cape Town Mafia: Biggest underworld trial to expose politically connected in city’s economy of the night

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: South African president Jacob Zuma reacts during a question and answer session in Parliament, Cape Town, South Africa, 22 June 2017. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Parliamentary Notebook: From a Zuma exit to State Capture and land expropriation, a rocky year ahead

By Marianne Merten
Photo: Cape Town's Mayor Patricia de Lille delivers a press conference during the C40 Mayors Summit Global Leadership on Climate Change Group, in Mexico City, Mexico, 01 December 2016. EPA/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

Stay of execution as De Lille faces 60 days of scrutiny

By Marelise van der Merwe
Photo: Jessye Lapenn, the Chargé D’Affaires at the U.S. Mission to South Africa, administered the oath to Peace Corps volunteers on September 22, 2017. Photo: US Embassy SA (flickr)

South African government to démarche US embassy official over Trump’s slur

By PETER FABRICIUS
Photo: Public Protector, Busissiwe Mkhwebane. (EPA)

Letter to the Editor: Mkhwebane’s perilous bid to ingratiate herself with a cornered Zuma

By Daily Maverick
Photo: President of Angola Joao Lourenco speaks to journalists during a news conference in Luanda, Angola, 08 January 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE/JOOST DE RAEYMAEKER

The SADC Wrap: Lourenço axes Dos Santos scion, Madagascar’s cyclone, fishy arrests in Mozambique

By KRISTEN VAN SCHIE
Photo: School pupils from the Minerva High School in Alexandra township.

Op-Ed: Everything’s not hunky-dory in education, but there are positive trends

By Nicky Roberts

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.