While you were sleeping: 12 January 2018

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • Wired World
  • 12 Jan 2018 05:26 (South Africa)
BY EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr. A child gets a vaccine against yellow fever at an outpatients clinic in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 10 January 2018. Brazil reinforced the prevention measures against yellow fever, especially in Sao Paulo, where some deaths have been registered in the past days as a consequence of the disease.

Trump in immigrant slur, Facebook makes big news feed changes, and the queen fires her bra-makers.

“Architecture is frozen music” 
Friedrich Schelling

 
 

Two months after the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants and the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors announced the establishment of an independent commission of inquiry, chaired by Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, into alleged misconduct by KPMG regarding work done for the Gupta family, and the controversial SARS "rogue" unit report, things appear to have ground to a halt. A key witness willing to testify has been left hanging by IRBA, SAICA, KPMG as well as the commission, who have not made any contact since November. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Trump immigrant remarks a new low

On Thursday President Trump ranted to lawmakers about immigrants. This time the president was demanding to know "why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?" Trump had been referring to immigrants from African countries and Haiti. The president wanted to know why people from places like Norway didn't immigrate to the USA. Casual Friday at the White House is soon to include hoods and tiki torches at this rate.

 

Facebook updates your News Feed in a big way

Going forward, celebrity and organisations pages will be a lower priority on your news feed compared to friends and family. This translates into potentially less time spent on Facebook, which the social media giant claims is a good thing, as the time that is spent would be more valuable. That is unless your cousins happen to really like kittens with motivational messages.

 

Ford tells Ranger owners to "stop driving"

2,900 Ford Rangers in North America have been installed with the now-infamous Takata exploding airbag. Ford has instructed owners of the popular vehicle to 'stop driving'. The recall involved the 2006 Ford Ranger model and appeared to be restricted to America and Canada for now. Thus far, at least 20 people have died in accidents relating to the faulty airbag, the last being in December 2017.

 

Queen's bra-maker loses royal warrant

Rigby & Peller, the fitters of luxury lingerie for Queen Elizabeth II and many of the royal family, have lost their royal warrant. The company's former owner published a book detailing her experiences fitting the queen for her bras. June Kenton, 82, expressed sadness at the disapproval by Buckingham Palace, but at her age did not exactly expect to put up a fight against it.

 
 — 

PICTURE OF THE DAY

BY EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

A child gets a vaccine against yellow fever at an outpatients clinic in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 10 January 2018. Brazil reinforced the prevention measures against yellow fever, especially in Sao Paulo, where some deaths have been registered in the past days as a consequence of the disease. 

 

IN NUMBERS

31

The number of Republicans who won’t be seeking re-election on Congress this year.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1970 Biafra surrenders, ending the Nigerian Civil War.

Lobsters are, theoretically, immortal. They show no natural signs of ageing.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 18° max 33°, cloudy
CPT: min: 18° max: 24°,  cloudy
DBN: min: 19° max: 28°, cloudy
EL: min: 19° max: 31°, sunny
JHB: min: 14° max: 27°, rainy
KIM: min: 20° max: 36°, cloudy
MHK: min: 18° max: 31°, rainy
PMB: min: 17° max: 34°, cloudy
PE: min: 17° max: 37°, cloudy
PTA: min: 16° max: 31°, cloudy

Financial Data
Oil=$69.58
Gold=$1,323.35
Platinum=$984.72
R/$=12.38
R/€=14.91
R/£=16.76
BTC/$=14,337
JSE All Share=59,606.02
DJIA=25,504.69
FTSE 100=7,762.94

