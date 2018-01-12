3 arrested after Durban car chase, shootout

Knowledge 2.0.
Durban – Three men have been arrested following a high-speed chase and shootout in Bellair, Durban, police said on Friday.

Chatsworth police and the K9 unit were conducting an operation when they spotted a VW Golf with five men in it on Thursday afternoon, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

According to Zwane, the men sped off when they saw the police vehicle.

"Police gave chase. They allegedly fired shots at the police and police returned fire, wounding two occupants. They abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Police arrested two suspects with gunshot wounds and the third suspect was arrested with the assistance of [a police dog]."

Zwane said the other two men managed to get away.

"The injured suspects were arrested and taken to hospital for medical attention under police guard. Police recovered an unlicensed firearm and a remote jamming device."

He said the men would be charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and attempted murder.

They would appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court after their release from hospital.

Acting provincial commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended the officers for the arrests and the recovery of the firearm.

"Suspects will be profiled to ascertain if they can be linked to other serious and violent crimes in the area," he said. DM

