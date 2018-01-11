While you were sleeping: 11 January 2018

When South Africa's Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa stands up to give his first January 8th Statement as leader of the ANC, he will face a set of contradicting issues. To give a better presentation, something both more meaningful and more engaging, than his two predecessors is not terribly difficult, but there are also high expectations in the long-suffering society which he may not be able to meet. On top of it, much has already changed since Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma lost the ANC’s leadership contest, and much more is still likely to change over the next few weeks and months.