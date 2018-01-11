While you were sleeping: 11 January 2018
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 11 Jan 2018 05:33 (South Africa)
California death toll climbs, Trump plays down interview odds, and Ritz robbers make off with millions.
Thursday, 11 January 2018
“Tactics mean doing what you can with what you have.”
Saul Alinsky
STORY OF THE DAY
ANC's 106th: Ramaphosa's speech – low bar, high expectations
By STEPHEN GROOTES
When South Africa's Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa stands up to give his first January 8th Statement as leader of the ANC, he will face a set of contradicting issues. To give a better presentation, something both more meaningful and more engaging, than his two predecessors is not terribly difficult, but there are also high expectations in the long-suffering society which he may not be able to meet. On top of it, much has already changed since Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma lost the ANC’s leadership contest, and much more is still likely to change over the next few weeks and months.
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
California mudslide death toll climbs
At least 15 people have now been confirmed dead in southern California. Major mudslides in the area this week has caused widespread havoc, leaving rescue workers scrambling to respond. Rampant wildfires last month in the same area created dangerously loose dirt. Heavy rains this week thus spelt disaster for residents.
Trump rebuffs Russia interview promise
President Trump has stated overnight that an interview with investigators looking into his collusion with Russia in 2016 "unlikely". Trump had earlier promised that he would "100 percent" be willing to meet special investigator Robert Mueller. The interview could be risky, opening the doorway to impeachment should he mess up his answers. Given Trump's astounding ability to say the first thing that comes to mind, this could be more an inevitability than your average president.
Paris Ritz robbed by jewel thieves
Ocean's Eleven this was not. Five men armed with hatchets broke open the jewellery display windows at the Paris Ritz's ground floor, making off with millions of euros in jewellery. But instead of a tale of derring-do, three of the thieves were arrested almost immediately, with two remaining on the lam. With three of their friends now in custody, you can expect a lot of talking by the captured trio, and a possibly-swift end to the remaining two thieves' adventure.
New insights made into space radio bursts
Three billion light years away, a neutron star is emitting powerful fast radio bursts, for FRBs. A new study on Wednesday has shown that these bursts appeared to come from one of the "most highly magnetized regions of space ever observed." The strength of the waves also indicates that they must originate from a source otherwise unknown to researchers. The fact that anything from three billion light years away can be recorded is astounding.
IN NUMBERS
6.7
The number, in millions, of cigarette butts collected by Baltimore's trash-collecting "Mr Trash Wheel" in 18 months.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1569 the first recorded lottery in England takes place.
Citizens of Singapore are organ donors by default. You have to opt out to not donate, and if you choose so, you will have a lower priority should you require a donor.
FEATURED ARTICLES
Op-Ed: Cryptocurrencies – Digital gold, a bubble or an investment case?
BY DANIEL POLAKOW, NICO KATZKE & ONNO HUYSER
Op-Ed: School governance – Less about asserting power, more about recognition and respect
BY THABANG
ANC's 106th: The briefest brief of them all kicks off Ace Magashule's SG adventure
BY CARIEN DU PLESSIS
Weather
BFN: min: 17° max 30°, cloudy
CPT: min: 18° max: 27°, cloudy
DBN: min: 18° max: 26°, cloudy
EL: min: 21° max: 29°, cloudy
JHB: min: 13° max: 23°, cloudy
KIM: min: 18° max: 33°, rainy
MHK: min: 17° max: 29°, sunny
PMB: min: 13° max: 29°, cloudy
PE: min: 12° max: 38°, cloudy
PTA: min: 16° max: 26°, cloudy
Financial Data
Oil=$68.81
Gold=$1,314.83
Platinum=$968.61
R/$=12.45
R/€=14.89
R/£=16.83
BTC/$=14,337
JSE All Share=59,979.63
DJIA=25,336.95
FTSE 100=7,748.51
- John Stupart
- South Africa
Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.