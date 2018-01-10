Analysis of the third kind
10 January 2018 12:47 (South Africa)
Wired World

Trump embraces role as negotiator in chief on immigration

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 10 Jan 2018 05:12 (South Africa)

by Michael Mathes President Donald Trump took command of a high-profile White House meeting on immigration Tuesday, coaxing Republican and Democratic lawmakers toward a compromise on the fate of undocumented migrants who came to the United States as children.

Trump also signaled he was open to more comprehensive immigration reform to address millions of other undocumented people living in the shadows, but did not give ground to Democrats over his plans for a border wall.

"It should be a bill of love," Trump said of a measure under negotiation that would protect hundreds of thousands of so-called "Dreamers" from deportation.

"But it also has to be a bill where we're able to secure our border. Drugs are pouring into our country at a record pace. A lot of people are coming in that we can't have," Trump added, urging lawmakers to "put country before party" and strike a quick solution.

Trump, seated at a long table with some two dozen lawmakers from the House and Senate, presided over the bipartisan talks, allowing journalists rare access to nearly an hour of the meeting.

The president said he would "take the heat" politically if lawmakers were to move toward broader action that would provide a pathway to citizenship for about 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the United States.

"You are not that far away from comprehensive immigration reform," he told Senator Lindsey Graham, after the Republican lawmaker floated the idea of more sweeping legislation.

"You created an opportunity here, Mr President, and you need to close the deal," Graham told him as TV cameras rolled.

Trump's position appeared at odds with his 2016 campaign, when his platform focused largely on border security and immigration curtailment, and many of his core supporters raged at the prospect of legalizing millions of undocumented immigrants.

The image of Trump presiding over such sensitive negotiations appeared tailor-made for the White House to push back against a narrative -- fueled by a recent explosive West Wing expose -- questioning Trump's mental fitness, with aides were doubting his ability to govern.

- Lives 'in the balance' -In September, Trump said he was scrapping the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, but then delayed enforcement to give Congress six months -- until March -- to craft a lasting solution.

So-called "Dreamers" were protected from deportation under the policy enacted during Barack Obama's presidency.

On Tuesday, Trump said a "permanent" solution was needed for Dreamers, but also insisted on the importance of border security, especially with Mexico.

"We need a wall," Trump said.

Any deal, he added, would need to be accompanied by money for a border wall, measures that limit immigrants from bringing family members into the country in the future -- a policy known as "chain migration" -- and an end to the green card lottery system.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the group had agreed to negotiate legislation that accomplishes "critically needed reforms" in the above areas, as well as DACA.

But a path through Congress remained unclear. The two parties were at odds over whether to pass the measure as a stand-alone bill, as Senate Republican leadership wants, or attach it to a federal spending package that must pass by January 19 in order to avert a government shutdown.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he will bring up a narrow, DACA-related measure unattached to budget issues or broader immigration reforms.

"There are a number of moving parts here that need to be dealt with," McConnell told reporters after the meeting, but DACA "will not be a part of any overall spending agreement." 

McConnell nonetheless expressed optimism that a DACA fix could be complete before the March deadline, when the grants of legal status begin expiring.

Senate Democrat Dick Durbin, a leading proponent of codifying immigration protections, noted that about 1,000 people per day will lose their DACA status beginning March 5.

"Lives are hanging in the balance," said Durbin, who was seated next to Trump. "We've got the time to do it."

Not all lawmakers were optimistic about a solution.

"I don't think they're closer," said Republican Senator John Kennedy, who was not at the talks.

"The problem is that the Democrats, they want all the dessert and they don't want to eat any spinach," he added. "They're just dying to give amnesty to somebody." DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: Former ANC president Jacob Zuma at the party's 54th conference in Nasrec, 16 December 2017 (photo by Leila Dee Dougan/Daily Maverick)

ANC's 106th: As tectonic plates are shifting, Zuma pulls State Capture Commission move

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: A protestor holds stones to throw at police forces during a violent service delivery protest in Ennerdale, Johannesburg, South Africa, 09 May 2017. The local community took to the streets blocking major roads in a second day of demonstrations as they protested a lack of housing and land for their community. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Analysis: Land expropriation exposes Ramaphosa's policy tightrope

By Greg Nicolson
Photo: President Jacob Zuma (EPA)

State Capture Inquiry: Zuma under pressure, announces commission headed by Deputy Chief Justice Zondo

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: Patricia De Lille: “You need to give the people of the city of Cape Town hope, and show leadership.” Photo: Leila Dougan.

Cape Town faces hefty revenue shortfall due to water-saving tactics

By AYANDA CHARLIE and LEILA DOUGAN
Photo: This cliff at the Tormin mine on the West Coast has collapsed. File Photo (from February 2015) supplied

GroundUp: Setback for giant West Coast mine project

By GroundUp
Photo: Marc Mueller/(Unsplash)

ISS Today: Known unknowns - the threat of cybercrime in Africa

By ISS TODAY
File Photo: Shadows of children are seen during a march in front of the Hector Pieterson Memorial on the 40th anniversary of the student uprising against the Apartheid regime in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 June 2016 – Youth Day. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Op-Ed: It's time to repackage the South African solution

By JP LOUW
Letter-to-the-editor(6).jpg

Letter to the Editor: If we address poverty, inequality will take care of itself

By SARA GON

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.