Jewels worth millions stolen in Paris Ritz armed robbery: police
Armed robbers made off with millions of euros worth of jewellery after smashing the windows of the world-famous Ritz hotel in Paris on Wednesday, police said, adding that three suspects had been detained.
Two suspected thieves were still on the run, according to a police source, adding that the value of the items taken was "several million euros".
The five men armed with hatchets arrived at the hotel in Paris' luxurious Place Vendome around 6:30 pm (1730 GMT) before smashing the windows on the ground floor and making off with the jewels.
"World-famous jewellers display their jewellery at the Ritz," a police source said.
Three of the gang were detained while fleeing the scene and an AFP journalist said some roads around the hotel were sealed off by security forces following the incident. DM
