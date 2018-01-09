While you were sleeping: 9 January 2018

North and South Korea in historic talks

Both Koreas began the first official round of talks in over two years. The focus of the meeting is strictly that of the upcoming Winter Olympics. Dear Leader Kim Jong Un took a break from trolling President Trump to suggest that his country could send a delegation to the Olympics, which resulted in an offer of talks by the South. The latter's chief negotiator has begun a narrative of stylising the WInter Olympics as the "Peace Olympics". If the North agrees, it might be an excellent diplomatic start to 2018.