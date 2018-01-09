Your free thought lubricant
9 January 2018 12:45 (South Africa)
South Africa

While you were sleeping: 9 January 2018

  • South Africa
  • 09 Jan 2018 05:30 (South Africa)
PICTURE OF THE DAY BY EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL A general view of the church of Immerath that is to be demolished to expand the Tagebau Garzweiler daylight mine, in Immerath, North-Rhine Westphalia, Germany, 08 January 2018. The large surface mine (Tagebau) is operated by RWE and is used for mining lignite. 

South and North Korea hold historic talks, US dumps Trump coal plan, and GoPro goes into emergency mode.

Tuesday, 9 January 2018

"To achieve great things, two things are needed; a plan, and not quite enough time."
Leonard Bernstein

 
 

STORY OF THE DAY

ANC's 106th: Ramaphosa's push for unity continues

By CARIEN DU PLESSIS

ANC leaders made much of unity at the party’s first-of-their-kind birthday celebrations on Monday, ahead of a meeting by the newly-elected national executive committee where the ousting of President Jacob Zuma is almost certain to be raised. With one of the most powerful leaders in the party behind this push, it now seems like it might only be a matter of time. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

North and South Korea in historic talks

Both Koreas began the first official round of talks in over two years. The focus of the meeting is strictly that of the upcoming Winter Olympics. Dear Leader Kim Jong Un took a break from trolling President Trump to suggest that his country could send a delegation to the Olympics, which resulted in an offer of talks by the South. The latter's chief negotiator has begun a narrative of stylising the WInter Olympics as the "Peace Olympics". If the North agrees, it might be an excellent diplomatic start to 2018.

 

Energy Commission shuts down Trump coal plans

Long-held ambitions by Donald Trump to subsidise coal and nuclear energy plants were shut down late on Monday. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission found Trump's plan to be neither justified nor reasonable. The FERC found that changes to America's energy mix had not diminished its supply nor its reliability. Expect angry Tweets throughout Tuesday.

 

Mueller mulls interview with Trump

The White House has declined to reply fully on whether President Trump will agree to sit down with Robert Mueller to answer questions on Russian collusion with his 2016 campaign. An interview with Mueller would spark significant political risks for Trump. Trump, however, had already indicated he would sit down with the former FBI director and speak with him.

 

GoPro plans drastic rescue measures

Action camera designers GoPro announced on Monday that it would be cutting over 20 percent of its workforce and shutting down its drone business. Bugged from the get-go, the GoPro drone was hamstrung by fierce competition and difficult design challenges. A poor holiday season's sales for the business proved the final straw. 

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

160

The number of daily attempts to access online porn from inside the UK Parliament.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 2007 Steve Jobs introduces the original iPhone.

Most Koreans do not produce body odour due to a specific gene dominance.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

On freedom, fact and falsehood

A column by JUDITH FEBRUARY

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 15° max 32°, cloudy
CPT: min: 15° max: 21°,  cloudy
DBN: min: 18° max: 23°, cloudy
EL: min: 14° max: 23°, cloudy
JHB: min: 13° max: 24°, rainy
KIM: min: 16° max: 33°, cloudy
MHK: min: 17° max: 34°, sunny
PMB: min: 13° max: 20°, rainy
PE: min: 12° max: 24°, cloudy
PTA: min: 16° max: 27°, rainy

Financial Data
Oil=$67.75
Gold=$1,318.39
Platinum=$971.50
R/$=12.39
R/€=14.82
R/£=16.80
BTC/$=18,550
JSE All Share=60,038.39
DJIA=25,300.03
FTSE 100=7,696.51

  • South Africa

