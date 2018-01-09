Train crash leaves over 200 injured
09 Jan 2018 02:30 (South Africa)
Johannesburg – A train crash that took place on Tuesday morning at the Geldenhuys train station in Germiston, Johannesburg has left over 200 commuters moderately injured, ER24 has confirmed.
Paramedics arrived on the scene to find that one of the carriages had derailed, but had not overturned, said spokesperson Russell Meiring.
"Once the patients have been treated, they will be transported to various hospitals in the area for further treatment.
The exact details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities are on the scene and will be launching an investigation into the matter," said Meiring.
This is the second train crash in a week, the first being a deadly one in Kroonstad that saw 19 people lose their lives. DM
