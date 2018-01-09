Resistance is futile
10 January 2018 00:54 (South Africa)
South Africa

Street Talk: Our heritage - our future? (Video)

  • Street Talk
    Street Talk

    Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans. 

    Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation - visit us www.streettalktv.com

  • South Africa
  • 09 Jan 2018 12:57 (South Africa)
Season-8-Episode-33.jpg

Seniors from Masibambane High School in Kraaifontein, Cape Town, describe some of the almost insurmountable obstacles preventing kids from the townships getting into university. What do they want out of life and who are their role models ?

This film was produced by:

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com. DM

  • Street Talk
    Street Talk

    Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans. 

    Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation - visit us www.streettalktv.com

  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: Former ANC president Jacob Zuma at the party's 54th conference in Nasrec, 16 December 2017 (photo by Leila Dee Dougan/Daily Maverick)

ANC's 106th: As tectonic plates are shifting, Zuma pulls State Capture Commission move

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: A protestor holds stones to throw at police forces during a violent service delivery protest in Ennerdale, Johannesburg, South Africa, 09 May 2017. The local community took to the streets blocking major roads in a second day of demonstrations as they protested a lack of housing and land for their community. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Analysis: Land expropriation exposes Ramaphosa's policy tightrope

By Greg Nicolson
Photo: President Jacob Zuma (EPA)

State Capture Inquiry: Zuma under pressure, announces commission headed by Deputy Chief Justice Zondo

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: Patricia De Lille: “You need to give the people of the city of Cape Town hope, and show leadership.” Photo: Leila Dougan.

Cape Town faces hefty revenue shortfall due to water-saving tactics

By AYANDA CHARLIE and LEILA DOUGAN
Photo: This cliff at the Tormin mine on the West Coast has collapsed. File Photo (from February 2015) supplied

GroundUp: Setback for giant West Coast mine project

By GroundUp
Photo: Marc Mueller/(Unsplash)

ISS Today: Known unknowns - the threat of cybercrime in Africa

By ISS TODAY
marianne-turner-subbedm.jpg

Dangerous mind: What Rick Turner still has to offer free South Africa

By Marianne Thamm
File Photo: Shadows of children are seen during a march in front of the Hector Pieterson Memorial on the 40th anniversary of the student uprising against the Apartheid regime in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 June 2016 – Youth Day. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Op-Ed: It's time to repackage the South African solution

By JP LOUW

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.