160 people left homeless after Cape Town fire

Cape Town – About 160 people were left homeless after a fire in Langa which raged into the early hours of Tuesday morning and destroyed 40 shacks.

City of Cape Town fire and rescue services responded to Zone 31 at 22:30 on Monday, spokesperson Theo Layne said.

"Six fire engines and four water tankers, with approximately 30 firefighters extinguished the fire by 02:30," he said.

No injuries or deaths were reported and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

He urged residents to take extra precautions when using cooking and electrical devices during the dry, windy conditions that the city has been experiencing.

"All devices and fires should be monitored at all times," Layne added.