While you were sleeping: 8 January 2018
- 08 Jan 2018 05:42 (South Africa)
Trump lashes out at "Fake Book", Golden Globes hits back at sexual harassment, and Australian make a clean sweep at the Ashes.
“Liberation is a constant struggle. And this is a new year.”
Pearl Cleage
ANC's 106th: Birthday cake approaching, it is still about unity – and KZN
By CARIEN DU PLESSIS
Newly-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s face is plastered on posters around East London, ahead of the party’s birthday rally this weekend, which will ring in a new year. The ANC’s problems of 2017 are, however, far from over, and this week will be crucial in setting the tone for the party desperately in need of clear direction.
Trump lashes out at "Fake Book"
What would 2018 be without yet another controversy surrounding the POTUS? On Sunday, Donald "very stable genius" Trump continued his barrage of criticism for an upcoming release of a damning book detailing his first year in the White House. Calling it a "Fake Book", Trump's allies also took to the public media, labelling author Michael Wolff a "garbage author" and panning key source and ex-Trump lieutenant Stephen Bannon.
All-black affair at Golden Globes
Hollywood's A-listers were all adorned in black today for the Golden Globes. The message: unified protest against the scourge of sexual harassment that had been revealed in 2017. Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, in other words, need not attend the show. Meryl Streep, a frontrunner for her drama "The Post", stated that "people are aware now of a power imbalance. It's led to abuse in our industry. (…) It's everywhere." Fargo, Master of None, and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel were all big winners this year, though
Australia storms to Ashes victory
Australia has demolished England 4-0 in the Ashes series, winning the historic match-up. The English were defeated in their final game on Monday by an innings and 123 runs. The only other aspect of England's defeat that impressed was former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke, now 88, necking an entire pint of beer on day two.
Chaos descends on storm-hit JFK airport
An entire terminal has been flooded and flights either delayed or cancelled
100
The gap in years between the introduction of the box in cricket (1874) and the helmet (1974).
Today is International Typing Day. For those freshly returned to their desk, this will have an entirely new dimension of pain to it.
Hawaiian Airlines has not had a single fatal accident or aircraft loss in its 88-year history.
