Worth infinitely more than you've paid for it.
8 January 2018 12:28 (South Africa)
Wired World

While you were sleeping: 8 January 2018

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • Wired World
  • 08 Jan 2018 05:42 (South Africa)
BY EPA/MIKE NELSON Meryl Streep holds her Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award in the press room during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 08 January 2017

Trump lashes out at "Fake Book", Golden Globes hits back at sexual harassment, and Australian make a clean sweep at the Ashes.

Monday, 8 January 2018

“Liberation is a constant struggle. And this is a new year.” 
Pearl Cleage

 
 

Newly-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s face is plastered on posters around East London, ahead of the party’s birthday rally this weekend, which will ring in a new year. The ANC’s problems of 2017 are, however, far from over, and this week will be crucial in setting the tone for the party desperately in need of clear direction. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Trump lashes out at "Fake Book"

What would 2018 be without yet another controversy surrounding the POTUS? On Sunday, Donald "very stable genius" Trump continued his barrage of criticism for an upcoming release of a damning book detailing his first year in the White House. Calling it a "Fake Book", Trump's allies also took to the public media, labelling author Michael Wolff a "garbage author" and panning key source and ex-Trump lieutenant Stephen Bannon. Evidently nobody in the Oval Office was taking pre-emptive notes from Jacques Pauw.

 

All-black affair at Golden Globes

Hollywood's A-listers were all adorned in black today for the Golden Globes. The message: unified protest against the scourge of sexual harassment that had been revealed in 2017. Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, in other words, need not attend the show. Meryl Streep, a frontrunner for her drama "The Post", stated that "people are aware now of a power imbalance. It's led to abuse in our industry. (…) It's everywhere." Fargo, Master of None, and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel were all big winners this year, though by the time you read this, the award show will likely still be partying onwards.

 

Australia storms to Ashes victory

Australia has demolished England 4-0 in the Ashes series, winning the historic match-up. The English were defeated in their final game on Monday by an innings and 123 runs. The only other aspect of England's defeat that impressed was former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke, now 88, necking an entire pint of beer on day two.

 

Chaos descends on storm-hit JFK airport

An entire terminal has been flooded and flights either delayed or cancelled as JFK International Airport struggled under the weight of a winter storm. A burst pipe sent water flowing into Terminal 4, used by over 30 airlines, including Emirates and SAA. Frustrated commuters are left stranded, either camping out at the airport or fuming at the management (or both).

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

100

The gap in years between the introduction of the box in cricket (1874) and the helmet (1974).

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today is International Typing Day. For those freshly returned to their desk, this will have an entirely new dimension of pain to it.

Hawaiian Airlines has not had a single fatal accident or aircraft loss in its 88-year history.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

The state of the world is awesome

A column by IVO VEGTER

 

Celebrating mediocrity, losing nations

A column by BRIJ MAHARAJ

 

After the Conference: Navigating the tightrope

A column by ANDREW IHSAAN GASNOLAR

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 16° max 32°, cloudy
CPT: min: 15° max: 19°,  cloudy
DBN: min: 18° max: 27°, rainy
EL: min: 16° max: 24°, cloudy
JHB: min: 16° max: 32°, cloudy
KIM: min: 16° max: 32°, cloudy
MHK: min: 20° max: 36°, sunny
PMB: min: 14° max: 30°, rainy
PE: min: 12° max: 26°, cloudy
PTA: min: 17° max: 35°, cloudy

Financial Data
Oil=$67.62
Gold=$1,319.59
Platinum=$969.28
R/$=12.31
R/€=14.81
R/£=16.70
BTC/$=18,550
JSE All Share=59,717.20
DJIA=25,295.87
FTSE 100=7,724.22

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: Former ANC president Jacob Zuma and the current ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa at the opening of the 54th ANC conference in Nasrec, 16 December 2017 (Ihsaan Haffejee)

ANC's 106th: Birthday cake approaching, it is still about unity – and KZN

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Friends help a shocked women after she discovered that her entire shack had been destroyed by a fire that broke out in the shacks in the Alexandra township, Johannesburg, South Africa, 07 December 2011. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Analysis: We must address inequality in South Africa, now

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: US President Donald J. Trump gestures as he returns to the White House in Washington, D.C., USA, 07 January 2018. President Trump was on a weekend trip with Republican leadership and members of his cabinet at Camp David. EPA-EFE/KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL

US: The 'Very Stable Genius' of Donald Trump

By J Brooks Spector
EFS-Jan-7.jpg

Evita's Free Speech: Ep.124 – Evita on the ANC divorce and SA matrics (Video)

By Pieter-Dirk Uys
Photo: The ANC's 54th National Elective Conference, 16 December 2017, Nasrec. (Photo by Ihsaan Haffejjee)

Op-Ed: The ANC National Elective Conference – more damage, more missed opportunities

By OMRY MAKGOALE
Photo: Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (C) is flanked by his two vice presidents Constantino Chiwenga (L) and Kembo Mohadi (R), soon after they took oaths of office at the State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, 28 December 2017. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

The SADC Wrap: Cholera, a Zimbabwean anticlimax, and the Church vs. Joseph Kabila

By KRISTEN VAN SCHIE
Main photo: FDA's Keith Keating and Jerenique Bayard, who was at the time a project director at Unisys, with SAPS Supply Chain Management members in the Trophy room at the Old Trafford in October 2011.

Supplier and SAPS supply chain management team on 2011 Old Trafford jaunt

By Marianne Thamm
EFS_31-Dec.jpg

Evita's Free Speech: Ep.123 – Evita's Happy New Year (Video)

By Pieter-Dirk Uys

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.