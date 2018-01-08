We almost never make it up. Promise.
9 January 2018 00:45 (South Africa)
Wired World

Toll from listeria outbreak in S.Africa reaches 61

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 08 Jan 2018 02:01 (South Africa)

The number of deaths from a year-long outbreak of listeriosis, caused by a food-borne bacteria, has jumped to 61, South Africa's health minister said on Monday.

Listeriosis is caused by Listeria monocytogenes, a naturally-occurring germ typically transferred through contaminated food, although it is readily treatable with antibiotics. 

A total of 727 cases have been confirmed since January 2017, Health Mnister Aaron Motsoaledi said in a statement.

As of December 5, the confirmed death toll stood at 36, but has since risen to 61.

Because of the disease's "rapid spread and unusual or unexpected behaviour", it has been elevated to the country's list of intensively monitored, serious conditions, Motsoaledi added. 

A poultry abattoir in the capital Pretoria was identified by health officials as suffering from listeriosis contamination but it was unclear whether the facility was the source of the outbreak, the statement said.

Listeria bacteria can be found in soil, water, vegetation and the faeces of some animals.

Contamination in humans can result in flu-like illness, infection of the bloodstream and, in severe cases, infection of the brain which can prove fatal. 

People with compromised immune systems, like some of those living with AIDS and pregnant women, are at a heightened risk, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: Former ANC president Jacob Zuma and the current ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa at the opening of the 54th ANC conference in Nasrec, 16 December 2017 (Ihsaan Haffejee)

ANC's 106th: Birthday cake approaching, it is still about unity – and KZN

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Friends help a shocked women after she discovered that her entire shack had been destroyed by a fire that broke out in the shacks in the Alexandra township, Johannesburg, South Africa, 07 December 2011. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Analysis: We must address inequality in South Africa, now

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: US President Donald J. Trump gestures as he returns to the White House in Washington, D.C., USA, 07 January 2018. President Trump was on a weekend trip with Republican leadership and members of his cabinet at Camp David. EPA-EFE/KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL

US: The 'Very Stable Genius' of Donald Trump

By J Brooks Spector
EFS-Jan-7.jpg

Evita's Free Speech: Ep.124 – Evita on the ANC divorce and SA matrics (Video)

By Pieter-Dirk Uys
Photo: Morgan Moseki, asylum seekers lawyer (with green shirt) with his clients in Dukwi refugee Camp. Photo: Supplied

Botswana: Asylum-seekers accuse prison officials of ill-treatment and sexual assault

By INK
Photo: The ANC's 54th National Elective Conference, 16 December 2017, Nasrec. (Photo by Ihsaan Haffejjee)

Op-Ed: The ANC National Elective Conference – more damage, more missed opportunities

By OMRY MAKGOALE
Photo: African migrants, who were rescued by the Libyan coastguard in the Mediterranean off the Libyan coast, arrive at a naval base in Tripoli, Libya, on 26 May 2017. The Libyan navy said. 'At least 20 boats carrying thousands of migrants on their way to Italy were spotted off the coast of the western city of Sabratha'. EPA/STR

ISS Today: Human smuggling and Libya’s political end game

By ISS TODAY
Photo: Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (C) is flanked by his two vice presidents Constantino Chiwenga (L) and Kembo Mohadi (R), soon after they took oaths of office at the State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, 28 December 2017. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

The SADC Wrap: Cholera, a Zimbabwean anticlimax, and the Church vs. Joseph Kabila

By KRISTEN VAN SCHIE

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.