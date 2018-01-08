South Africa collapse to 130 all out

Indian bowlers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah took advantage of helpful conditions to send South Africa tumbling to 130 all out on the fourth day of the first Test on Monday.

India were set to make 208 to win in the match at Newlands that is hastening towards a conclusion despite the loss of the third day to rain.

Shami and Bumrah were the main destroyers, taking three wickets each.

AB de Villiers fought a lone battle for South Africa, making 35 before being last man out, caught by one of eight fielders on the boundary after he was joined by an injured Dale Steyn after the fall of the ninth wicket.

Shami started the collapse, dismissing Hashim Amla with the ninth ball of the morning and taking three wickets for 28 runs.

Bumrah took three for 39 and claimed the key wickets of South African captain Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock.

Du Plessis fell to an unplayable delivery which lifted sharply off a good length and flicked a glove. He also took the wicket of De Villiers, who was trying to hit a six at the end of the innings.

Steyn, ruled out of bowling again in the match because of an injured heel, arrived at the ground on crutches but as wickets tumbled he put on the pads and limped out to the wicket. He blocked four balls but was clearly unable to run.

Indian captain Virat Kohli sent eight fielders to the boundary when De Villiers faced Bumrah in the next over.

De Villiers went for a big hit but Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a well-judged catch, with his feet just inside the boundary.

After being under covers for two nights and a day, the pitch offered plenty of seam movement and occasional steep bounce.

South Africa, who started the day on 65 for two, lost eight wickets for 65 runs during the morning, with the innings ending shortly before lunch. DM