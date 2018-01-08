South Africa collapse to 130 all out
- AFP
- Wired World
- 08 Jan 2018 02:35 (South Africa)
Indian bowlers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah took advantage of helpful conditions to send South Africa tumbling to 130 all out on the fourth day of the first Test on Monday.
India
Shami and Bumrah were the main destroyers, taking three wickets each.
AB de Villiers fought a lone battle for South Africa, making 35 before being
Shami started the collapse, dismissing Hashim Amla with the ninth ball of the morning and taking three wickets for 28 runs.
Bumrah took three for 39 and claimed the key wickets of South African captain Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock.
Du Plessis fell to an unplayable delivery which lifted sharply off a good length and flicked a glove. He also took the wicket of De Villiers, who was trying to hit a six at the end of the innings.
Indian captain Virat Kohli sent eight fielders to the boundary when De Villiers faced Bumrah in the next over.
De Villiers went for a big hit but Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a well-judged catch, with his feet just inside the boundary.
After being under covers for two nights and a day, the pitch offered plenty of seam movement and occasional steep bounce.
South Africa, who started the day on 65 for two, lost eight wickets for 65 runs during the morning, with the innings ending shortly before lunch. DM
