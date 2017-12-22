Zuma appeals state capture judgment

You've been Rick Astleyed!
23 December 2017 16:37 (South Africa)
  • 22 Dec 2017 01:43 (South Africa)

Johannesburg - President Jacob Zuma is appealing the North Gauteng High Court judgment on state capture.

Last Wednesday, December 13, a full Bench of the Gauteng High Court, delivered by Judge Dunstan Mlambo, found that Zuma's review application of former public Protector Thuli Madonsela's recommendations on alleged state capture was ill advised and reckless.

Zuma wanted the court to set aside the remedial actions in Madonsela's State of Capture report which also called for Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to choose the judge to oversee the commission of inquiry into state capture.

The facts speak for the president's clearly unreasonable stance, said Mlambo.

The court also found that Zuma must also be held personally liable for the legal cost.

More to follow. DM

