Banned by 9 major religions and counting
23 December 2017 16:37 (South Africa)
South Africa

While you were sleeping: 22 December 2017

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • South Africa
  • 22 Dec 2017 05:35 (South Africa)
BY EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO US President Donald J. Trump, joined by Republican members of the House and Senate, speaks about the passage of the Republican tax plan on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA 20 December 2017. The President is expected to sign the bill in January.

Daily Maverick's persons of the year announced, and First Thing's holiday programming information.

TGIF, 22 December 2017

“Apart from the sanitation, the medicine, education, wine, public order, irrigation, roads, the fresh water system, and public health ... what have the Romans ever done for us?"
Life of Brian

 

STORY OF THE DAY

2017 Daily Maverick South African Persons of the Year: The Whistle-blowers

By JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT and REBECCA DAVIS

In 2017, the horrifying extent of State Capture finally became clearer to the South African public. And we would still be languishing in the dark were it not for the whistle-blowers: the handful of courageous South African men and women who did not remain silent in the face of wrongdoing, but stood up and spoke out. From the anonymous figures who risked everything to expose the #GuptaLeaks emails, to the workers who blew the whistle on misdeeds in big corporates and State-owned Enterprises: South Africa owes you a great debt. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Daily Maverick's person of the year

For South Africans, there can be no more obvious candidate for person of the year than the whistle-blowers. The courageous few who chose to risk life and limb to expose the rotten, decrepit core of South African government and business. For them, the threats are not just limited to email trolls. They are real, and they are dangerous. As such, they are worth your reading time.

 

International, sports and more

It would have been easy to pick the obvious candidate for international person of the year. But Donald Trump, the infamous sentient naartjie, was eclipsed in recent months by a bigger force. The 'silence breakers' who broke open the lid on sexual assault and the callous disregard with which men, including Trump, appeared to consider allegations there. Elsewhere, we have sports and runner-ups . They are all worth considering.

 

African person of the year - the year of dis-Grace

Zimbabwe's military-led coup washed over the country in a matter of days. At the forefront of General Chiwenga's grievances: the corrupt and quite possibly heartless wife of Robert Mugabe. Grace Mugabe has born the brunt of the country's ire, having reached too far and too high by imposing the removal of then-president aspirant Emmerson Mnangagwa, effectively prompting her husband's nearly four-decade rule to come crashing down. Aside from her political greed, Grace's personal life is awash with spoiled, over-entitled children and outright assault charges. For Africa, there could be no other more critical person of the year. 

 

Daily Maverick holiday programming

Rather than simply going quieter than Shaun Abrahams on a workday, Daily Maverick's First Thing will have a plan of action. Running from the 27th of December until the 5th of January, we will be highlighting some of the most important issues that happened in 2017. There's no doubt: the year was a bastard of note, but we'll try to limit the stories to the big ones or, at the least, the very interesting. If you have a friend who still doesn't know what a Gupta is or who won the elective conference presidency, tell them to find the First Thing and sign up now .

 
 —

IN NUMBERS

250kg

The weight in gold historically offered by Taiwan to defecting Chinese pilots.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today is Unity Day in Zimbabwe. Mugabe family need not attend.

Lenin spoke English with an Irish accent.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

#BabiesMatter, or do they?

A column by ROBYN WOLFSON VORSTER

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 17° max 30°, cloudy
CPT: min: 16° max: 27°,  sunny
DBN: min: 12° max: 27°, cloudy
EL: min: 20° max: 28°, cloudy
JHB: min: 16° max: 26°, rainy
KIM: min: 18° max: 31°, rainy
MHK: min: 18° max: 30°, cloudy
PMB: min: 19° max: 31°, cloudy
PE: min: 18° max: 30°, cloudy
PTA: min: 19° max: 29°, cloudy

Financial Data
Oil=$64.76
Gold=$1,266.62
Platinum=$916.55
R/$=12.75
R/€=15.14
R/£=17.07
BTC/$=16,749
JSE All Share=58,771.79
DJIA=24,782.29
FTSE 100=7,603.98

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Whistleblowers-MAIN-PHOTO.jpg

2017 Daily Maverick South African Persons of the Year: The Whistle-blowers

By Jessica Bezuidenhout & Rebecca Davis
170802_GUPTALEAKS-How-the-Canadian-government-helped-the-Guptas-buy-a-private-jet(1).jpg

Flying low: The Guptas could lose ZS-OAK, their private jet

By Richard Poplak
Photo: Makhosi Khoza quit as an ANC MP this year (GCIS)

2017 Daily Maverick South African Persons of the Year, Runners-Up: Those Who Found Their Voice

By Marelise van der Merwe
Photo: A protester holds up a sign at a #MeToo rally in front of the Trump International Hotel at Columbus Circle in New York, New York, USA, 09 December 2017. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

2017 Daily Maverick International Persons of the Year – The Silence Breakers

By J Brooks Spector
Photo: French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrive for the opening of the Frankfurt Book Fair at Messe Frankfurt, in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 10 October 2017. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

2017 Daily Maverick International Persons of the Year runners-up: Axis of Reason – Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron

By J Brooks Spector
Photo: Newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa during delivery of his maiden speech towards the close of the ANC's elective conference, 20 December 2017. On stage with him, (from left) are: deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte, national chairperson Gwede Mantashe and treasurer general Paul Mashatile.

TRAINSPOTTER: The ANC’s 54th Electoral Scamathon is (finally, finally) over, and the fix is in

By Richard Poplak
Photo: Zimbabwe First Lady Grace Mugabe addresses a church interface rally at Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe, 05 November 2017. The rally which was composed mainly by the apostolic sect was aimed at preaching peace and unity to ensure the country holds peaceful elections in 2018. Grace Mugabe also took the platform to attack vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa for attempting to topple Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI.

2017 Daily Maverick African Person of the Year: Grace Mugabe, the vanquisher of Robert

By KRISTEN VAN SCHIE
Photo: South Africa’s Caster Semenya celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the women’s 800m final at the London 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, Britain, 13 August 2017. EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

2017 Daily Maverick Sports Person of the Year: Caster Semenya

By Antoinette Muller

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.