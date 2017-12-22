While you were sleeping: 22 December 2017

Daily Maverick holiday programming

Rather than simply going quieter than Shaun Abrahams on a workday, Daily Maverick's First Thing will have a plan of action. Running from the 27th of December until the 5th of January, we will be highlighting some of the most important issues that happened in 2017. There's no doubt: the year was a bastard of note, but we'll try to limit the stories to the big ones or, at the least, the very interesting. If you have a friend who still doesn't know what a Gupta is or who won the elective conference presidency, tell them to find the First Thing and sign up now .