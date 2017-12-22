Social currency. Accepted everywhere.
23 December 2017 16:35 (South Africa)
Wired World

UK passports to change from burgundy to blue after Brexit

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 22 Dec 2017 02:08 (South Africa)

Britain will return to a blue and gold passport design after the country leaves the European Union in 2019 "to restore our national identity", its interior ministry announced on Friday.

The country will phase out the current burgundy colour travel document -- used across the EU -- following Brexit, when it will no longer be required to conform to the bloc's rules.

"Leaving the EU gives us a unique opportunity to restore our national identity and forge a new path for ourselves in the world," immigration minister Brandon Lewis said in a statement.

He added the new passports would be "one of the most secure travel documents in the world" and feature a raft of updated security measures to protect against fraud and forgery.

The current paper-based picture page will be replaced with a new, super-strength plastic polycarbonate material that will be more difficult to alter, according to the ministry.

The new blue and gold design -- a return to the colours Britain used for decades following its adoption in 1921 -- will be issued from October 2019, when a new contract for passport provision begins.

The existing burgundy passport, in use since 1988, will initially continue to be handed out without references to the EU after Brexit, which is set for March 29, 2019.

Britain's pro-Brexit tabloid The Sun led a campaign "to scrap the EU's burgundy model forced on the nation", demanding a return to the "iconic" dark blue passport.

It hailed the decision as "a stunning campaign victory", with Lewis penning a column for the right-wing newspaper proclaiming the move.

Eurosceptic lawmakers also celebrated the change. 

"A great Christmas present for those who care about our national identity -- the fanatical remainers hate it, but the restoration of our own British passport is a powerful symbol that Britain is back!" Andrew Rosindell, a Conservative MP, wrote on Twitter.

Others appeared less enthusiastic.

"People are more concerned with their jobs, their rights and the economy than the colour of their passport. Plus, why have blue when you can have red?" opposition Labour lawmaker Danielle Rowley tweeted. DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Whistleblowers-MAIN-PHOTO.jpg

2017 Daily Maverick South African Persons of the Year: The Whistle-blowers

By Jessica Bezuidenhout & Rebecca Davis
170802_GUPTALEAKS-How-the-Canadian-government-helped-the-Guptas-buy-a-private-jet(1).jpg

Flying low: The Guptas could lose ZS-OAK, their private jet

By Richard Poplak
Photo: Makhosi Khoza quit as an ANC MP this year (GCIS)

2017 Daily Maverick South African Persons of the Year, Runners-Up: Those Who Found Their Voice

By Marelise van der Merwe
Photo: A protester holds up a sign at a #MeToo rally in front of the Trump International Hotel at Columbus Circle in New York, New York, USA, 09 December 2017. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

2017 Daily Maverick International Persons of the Year – The Silence Breakers

By J Brooks Spector
Photo: French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrive for the opening of the Frankfurt Book Fair at Messe Frankfurt, in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 10 October 2017. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

2017 Daily Maverick International Persons of the Year runners-up: Axis of Reason – Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron

By J Brooks Spector
Photo: Newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa during delivery of his maiden speech towards the close of the ANC's elective conference, 20 December 2017. On stage with him, (from left) are: deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte, national chairperson Gwede Mantashe and treasurer general Paul Mashatile.

TRAINSPOTTER: The ANC’s 54th Electoral Scamathon is (finally, finally) over, and the fix is in

By Richard Poplak
Photo: Zimbabwe First Lady Grace Mugabe addresses a church interface rally at Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe, 05 November 2017. The rally which was composed mainly by the apostolic sect was aimed at preaching peace and unity to ensure the country holds peaceful elections in 2018. Grace Mugabe also took the platform to attack vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa for attempting to topple Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI.

2017 Daily Maverick African Person of the Year: Grace Mugabe, the vanquisher of Robert

By KRISTEN VAN SCHIE
Photo: South Africa’s Caster Semenya celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the women’s 800m final at the London 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, Britain, 13 August 2017. EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

2017 Daily Maverick Sports Person of the Year: Caster Semenya

By Antoinette Muller

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.