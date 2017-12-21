Your free thought lubricant
21 December 2017 06:02 (South Africa)
South Africa

While you were sleeping: 21 December 2017

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • South Africa
  • 21 Dec 2017 05:31 (South Africa)
BY DAILY MAVERICK Zizi Kodwa and David Mahlobo address the media at the ANC elective conference, Wednesday 20 December 2017.

Ramaphosa talks land, Israel and unity, DM reflects on the conference, and North Korean soldier defects.

Thursday, 21 December 2017

“Don't be so humble, you're not that great.” 
Golda Meir

 

STORY OF THE DAY

#ANCdecides2017: New NEC split down the middle

By GREG NICOLSON

Election results for the ANC’s additional 80 members of the national executive committee (NEC) were finally released in the early hours of Thursday morning. With the allegiances of the top six officials split, the NEC will be crucial moving forward. But the results point to a stalemate, with the two different factions taking a similar number of positions. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Cyril Ramapoised for land expropriation

Ramaphosa's first speech as the ANC president and the conference's last was full of messages of unity and togetherness. Dripping with a collective spirit, you would be forgiven for thinking that the NEC and top six was not wholly riven with as many rogues as they were not. But a crucial point in his speech focused heavily on land expropriation without compensation. Ramaphosa did stress that this would be done in a way so as not to hurt the economy, however. One presumes this did not include the micro-economic well being of whomever's land it currently is.

 

Key moments of the conference

The conference appeared to be characterised much the same as soldiers describe war: long periods of utter boredom punctuated by moments of complete adrenalin-pumping excitement. Before Daily Maverick's correspondents passed out - just minutes ago it should be said - they compiled a key list of takeaway points you should read. If you hadn't followed the conference carefully, these are your crib notes for 2018.

 

Germany arrests ram-attack plotter

German authorities have announced the arrest on Wednesday of a man accused of planning a ramming-style attack. The German national had scouted out a location in Karlsruhe after pledging allegiance to Islamic State. The suspect had travelled to Iraq twice to receive training in preparation for the attack.

 

Second DMZ defection to South Korea

Another North Korean soldier has defected to the south overnight. The "low-ranking" individual crossed at a foggy point in the Demilitarised Zone. Initially, North Korean soldiers scrambled to try to find him, presumably to attempt to shoot the man before he crossed. A warning burst from a South Korean machine gun, however, soon discouraged any thoughts of pursuit.

IN NUMBERS

1,200

The number of Cuban cigars ordered by JFK the day before the US placed a trade embargo on Cuba.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1965 Louis Washkansky, the first heart transplant patient to survive, dies 18 days after his surgery.

Dogs learn how to control the strength of their bites as puppies. This is because biting too hard interrupts playtime.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

#ANCdecides2017: Five days, nine memorable moments

BY REBECCA DAVIS & GREG NICOLSON

 

OPINIONISTAS

#ANCDecides2017: The conference is like a Test match

A column by ANTOINETTE MULLER

 

Zimbabwe’s Quest for Legitimacy

A column by SHOWERS MAWOWA

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 17° max 30°, cloudy
CPT: min: 16° max: 27°,  sunny
DBN: min: 12° max: 27°, cloudy
EL: min: 20° max: 28°, cloudy
JHB: min: 16° max: 26°, rainy
KIM: min: 18° max: 31°, rainy
MHK: min: 18° max: 30°, cloudy
PMB: min: 19° max: 31°, cloudy
PE: min: 18° max: 30°, cloudy
PTA: min: 19° max: 29°, cloudy

Financial Data
Oil=$64.54
Gold=$1,265.26
Platinum=$919.33
R/$=12.73
R/€=15.13
R/£=17.05
BTC/$=16,749
JSE All Share=58,032.09
DJIA=24,740.74
FTSE 100=7,525.22

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo by Ihsaan Haffajee/Daily Maverick.

#ANCdecides2017: New NEC split down the middle

By Greg Nicolson
Photo: Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his maiden address as ANC president. Nasrec, Johannesburg, December 2017. Photo: Leila Dougan

#ANCdecides2017: A new day dawns as Ramaphosa gives first address as ANC President

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: Enoch Godongwana, the outgoing ANC economic transformation sub-committee chairperson (Daily Maverick)

#ANCdecides2017: Land expropriation without compensation makes grand entrance

By Marianne Merten
Photo: Two ANC presidents, same co-ordinates: Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa at the beginning of ANC's 54th conference (Daily Maverick)

#ANCdecides2017: Five days, nine memorable moments

By REBECCA DAVIS & GREG NICOLSON
Photo: Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to deliver his first address as ANC President at the 54th National Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg. December 2017. Photo: Leila Dougan

Op-Ed: ‘We must act fearlessly against alleged corruption and abuse of office within our ranks’

By Cyril Ramaphosa
Photo: Newly elected president Cyril Ramaphosa and outgoing ANC president Jacob Zuma at the ANC's elective conference at Nasrec. Photo: Leila Dougan

#ANCdecides2017: Reporter’s notebook – End of Days

By Stephen Grootes
nkateko-reflections-medialogo(1).jpg

#ANCdecides2017 Reflections: Fear and loathing in the Nasrec media pen

By Nkateko Mabasa
Photo: Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini announces grant beneficiaries during a joint media briefing with NSFAS at Tshedimosetso House in Pretoria. South Africa. 10/01/2016. Siyabulela Duda

SassaGate: Dlamini costs affidavit inadvertently sets out chaos under her leadership

By Marianne Thamm

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.