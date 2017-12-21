Only dead fish go with the flow
23 December 2017 16:36 (South Africa)
Wired World

PE police sergeant donates R10K prize money to animals for Christmas

  • News24
    News24
  • Wired World
  • 21 Dec 2017 02:06 (South Africa)

So says Sergeant Shaun Dicks of the Port Elizabeth K9 unit, who donated R10 000 to an animal rights organisation for the benefit of his furry friends this Christmas.

Dicks was crowned the national Individual Tracker award and bagged a whopping R10 000 in prize money for his efforts.

Tracker's Executive for Operational Services, Ron Knott-Craig, said the prize was about recognition and celebrating the culmination of hard work, consistent effort and commitment.

Tracker works closely with the South African Police Service to recover their stolen vehicles.

"If your car was stolen, we go look for it.

"We call it a tracker activation. We have a system inside of our vehicles that helps track the stolen cars," Dicks told News24.

Gratitude and appreciation

Tracker nominated candidates for the prize, based on the highest number of recoveries of stolen and hijacked vehicles in the last year.

And Dicks came out tops. The sergeant had recovered a total of 50 stolen and hijacked vehicles for the year and made 98 arrests.

However, instead of arranging a festive shopping spree, Dicks gave up the entire prize cheque to animals in need.

"My first feeling was: It is Christmas around the corner and you know when you had a nice meal you are feeling good. The dogs must get fed before Christmas or during Christmas so that they can also feel better," he said.

His good deed hasn't gone unnoticed.

Beverley Rademeyer of the Animal Anti-Cruelty expressed her gratitude and appreciation to the sergeant.

Rademeyer said the money would be used in January when the organisation has a spray and dipathon exercise. It would be beneficial for about 300 dogs and cats.

"The money would also assist in the supply of general examination and medicines," she added.

Deputy provincial police commissioner, Major General André Swart congratulated Dicks, saying his achievement should inspire others to continue serving their communities with the skills they have.

"This just shows that, amid challenging circumstances at times, our members still excel in their vocations," Swart said. DM

  • News24
    News24
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Whistleblowers-MAIN-PHOTO.jpg

2017 Daily Maverick South African Persons of the Year: The Whistle-blowers

By Jessica Bezuidenhout & Rebecca Davis
170802_GUPTALEAKS-How-the-Canadian-government-helped-the-Guptas-buy-a-private-jet(1).jpg

Flying low: The Guptas could lose ZS-OAK, their private jet

By Richard Poplak
Photo: Makhosi Khoza quit as an ANC MP this year (GCIS)

2017 Daily Maverick South African Persons of the Year, Runners-Up: Those Who Found Their Voice

By Marelise van der Merwe
Photo: A protester holds up a sign at a #MeToo rally in front of the Trump International Hotel at Columbus Circle in New York, New York, USA, 09 December 2017. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

2017 Daily Maverick International Persons of the Year – The Silence Breakers

By J Brooks Spector
Photo: French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrive for the opening of the Frankfurt Book Fair at Messe Frankfurt, in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 10 October 2017. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

2017 Daily Maverick International Persons of the Year runners-up: Axis of Reason – Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron

By J Brooks Spector
Photo: Newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa during delivery of his maiden speech towards the close of the ANC's elective conference, 20 December 2017. On stage with him, (from left) are: deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte, national chairperson Gwede Mantashe and treasurer general Paul Mashatile.

TRAINSPOTTER: The ANC’s 54th Electoral Scamathon is (finally, finally) over, and the fix is in

By Richard Poplak
Photo: Zimbabwe First Lady Grace Mugabe addresses a church interface rally at Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe, 05 November 2017. The rally which was composed mainly by the apostolic sect was aimed at preaching peace and unity to ensure the country holds peaceful elections in 2018. Grace Mugabe also took the platform to attack vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa for attempting to topple Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI.

2017 Daily Maverick African Person of the Year: Grace Mugabe, the vanquisher of Robert

By KRISTEN VAN SCHIE
Photo: South Africa’s Caster Semenya celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the women’s 800m final at the London 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, Britain, 13 August 2017. EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

2017 Daily Maverick Sports Person of the Year: Caster Semenya

By Antoinette Muller

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.