PE police sergeant donates R10K prize money to animals for Christmas

So says Sergeant Shaun Dicks of the Port Elizabeth K9 unit, who donated R10 000 to an animal rights organisation for the benefit of his furry friends this Christmas.

Dicks was crowned the national Individual Tracker award and bagged a whopping R10 000 in prize money for his efforts.

Tracker's Executive for Operational Services, Ron Knott-Craig, said the prize was about recognition and celebrating the culmination of hard work, consistent effort and commitment.

Tracker works closely with the South African Police Service to recover their stolen vehicles.

"If your car was stolen, we go look for it.

"We call it a tracker activation. We have a system inside of our vehicles that helps track the stolen cars," Dicks told News24.

Gratitude and appreciation

Tracker nominated candidates for the prize, based on the highest number of recoveries of stolen and hijacked vehicles in the last year.

And Dicks came out tops. The sergeant had recovered a total of 50 stolen and hijacked vehicles for the year and made 98 arrests.

However, instead of arranging a festive shopping spree, Dicks gave up the entire prize cheque to animals in need.

"My first feeling was: It is Christmas around the corner and you know when you had a nice meal you are feeling good. The dogs must get fed before Christmas or during Christmas so that they can also feel better," he said.

His good deed hasn't gone unnoticed.

Beverley Rademeyer of the Animal Anti-Cruelty expressed her gratitude and appreciation to the sergeant.

Rademeyer said the money would be used in January when the organisation has a spray and dipathon exercise. It would be beneficial for about 300 dogs and cats.

"The money would also assist in the supply of general examination and medicines," she added.

Deputy provincial police commissioner, Major General André Swart congratulated Dicks, saying his achievement should inspire others to continue serving their communities with the skills they have.

"This just shows that, amid challenging circumstances at times, our members still excel in their vocations," Swart said. DM