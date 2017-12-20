Analysis on steroids
20 December 2017 09:00 (South Africa)
While you were sleeping: 20 December 2017

BY DAILY MAVERICK Vendors display their wares at the ANC elective conference, 19 December 2017.

SG position threatens entire conference, US tax reform to be rammed through, and Saudi king targeted in Houthi attack.

Wednesday, 20 December 2017

“You at this time can only be destroyed by yourselves, from within and not from without. You have reached the point where the victory is to be won from within and can only be lost from within.” 
Marcus Garvey

 

As it arrived at the 54th National Electoral Conference in Nasrec, Gauteng, the ANC was speeding not towards a crossroads, but straight at a T-junction. On the right was a candidate and a slate with a level of competence who, to some greater or lesser extent, would have ended the Zuma era and returned the country to a version of credibility. On the left, a continuation and a deepening of the gangster state, with the same old don and some new players. Instead of picking a direction, the ANC careened into the stop sign and exploded on impact. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

NEC votes counted while ANC spins

The final day of the ANC elective conference will begin in a flurry of vote queries, media harassment, and general pandemonium. What started as a comedy of delays has devolved into a tragedy of missed voters, questionable results and very little time to sort any of it out before the conference ends. And end it must, followed swiftly thereafter by a potential flood of legal action to challenge the top six positions.

 

Republicans seek to ram through tax bill

After it was passed in the House of Representatives, Republicans are looking to force President Donald Trump's new tax bill through the Senate today. The bill's latest incarnation was shown just one week ago, allowing little time for meaningful analysis. Initial expectations are that the measures proposed would add $1.5-trillion to the United States' debt, and personally benefit Trump. The Empire, it seems, is striking back. Fast.

 

Mexico bus crash kills 11 people

A bus carrying tourists from a cruise ship has run off the road in Mexico, killing 11. The bus had been travelling along the Mexican Caribbean coast and had accidentally driven off a straight stretch of road. Another 20 tourists were also injured in the accident. Tour operators involved have not yet explained why the bus had veered off the road.

 

Saudi Arabia intercepted Houthi missile

Saudi authorities have stated that they intercepted a missile launched by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Officials claimed the missile had been aimed directly at Saudi King Salman's residence. The US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley took a break from vetoing a resolution cancelling Jerusalem as capital of Israel to threaten Iran with action in retaliation.

 

 — 

