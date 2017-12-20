While you were sleeping: 20 December 2017
- John Stupart
- Wired World
- 20 Dec 2017 05:57 (South Africa)
SG position threatens entire conference, US tax reform to be rammed through, and Saudi king targeted in Houthi attack.
Wednesday, 20 December 2017
“You at this time can only be destroyed by yourselves, from within and not from without. You have reached the point where the victory is to be won from within and can only be lost from within.”
Marcus Garvey
STORY OF THE DAY
TRAINSPOTTER: How the ANC managed to birth the Ramabuza monstrosity
By RICHARD POPLAK
As it arrived at the 54th National Electoral Conference in Nasrec, Gauteng, the ANC was speeding not towards a crossroads, but straight at a T-junction. On the right
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
NEC votes counted while ANC spins
The final day of the ANC elective conference will begin in a flurry of vote queries, media harassment, and general pandemonium. What started as a comedy of delays has devolved into a tragedy of missed voters, questionable results and very little time to sort any of it out before the conference ends. And end it must, followed swiftly thereafter by a potential flood of legal action to challenge the top six positions.
Republicans seek to ram through tax bill
After it was passed in the House of Representatives, Republicans are looking to force President Donald Trump's new tax bill through the Senate today. The bill's latest incarnation was shown just one week ago, allowing little time for meaningful analysis. Initial expectations are that the measures proposed would add $1.5-trillion to the United States' debt, and personally benefit Trump. The Empire, it seems, is striking back. Fast.
Mexico bus crash kills 11 people
A bus carrying tourists from a cruise ship has run off the road in Mexico, killing 11. The bus had been travelling along the Mexican Caribbean coast and had accidentally driven off a straight stretch of road. Another 20 tourists were also injured in the accident. Tour operators involved have not yet explained why the bus had veered off the road.
Saudi Arabia intercepted Houthi missile
Saudi authorities have stated that they intercepted a missile launched by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Officials claimed the missile had been aimed directly at Saudi King Salman's residence. The US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley took a break from vetoing a resolution cancelling Jerusalem as
IN NUMBERS
1
The average number of tourists who die per week on vacation in Hawaii.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1995 Nato begins peacekeeping operations in Bosnia.
Ed Sheeran considers Eminem one of his greatest musical inspirations.
