Your free thought lubricant
20 December 2017 23:51 (South Africa)
Wired World

Germany says foils IS-style ramming plot

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 20 Dec 2017 10:52 (South Africa)

German police said they arrested Wednesday a man planning to carry out a ramming attack in the name of the Islamic State group on the crowds outside a skating rink.

The 29-year-old suspect, a German national, was believed to have scouted the target in the southern German city of Karlsruhe in August and allegedly tried to get a delivery driver job in preparation.

"The accused, Dasbar W., is strongly suspected of having supported IS and being a member of IS", German anti-terror prosecutors said in a statement. He is "strongly suspected of plotting a violent action." 

The prosecutors said that between April and July 2015 he disseminated IS propaganda videos online. That same year he left Germany for the first time to travel to Iraq, returning home in March 2016.

He made a second trip in June 2016 during which he pledged allegiance to IS and underwent weapons training before coming back to Germany in July 2017.

His arrest came the day after the first anniversary of the Christmas market attack in Berlin that killed 12 people and wounded hundreds. 

Rejected asylum seeker Anis Amri, a Tunisian, ploughed a truck into the market on December 19, 2016 before being shot dead while on the run days later in Italy. 

In a recent interview, German domestic intelligence chief Hans-Georg Maassen said the country was not immune from a new attack, with some 1,900 individuals in Germany suspected of having ties with jihadists.  DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
New ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) celebrates on stage after winning the presidential race during the 54th ANC National Conference held at the NASREC Convention Centre, Johannesburg , South Africa, 18 December 2017. President Cyril Ramaphosa Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma succeeds outgoing ANC President, Jacob Zuma and becomes the 4th ANC President since the end of Apartheid. The ruling ANC has been reeling recently under allegations of corruption and and loss of support from its core voters. The ANC (African National Congress) formally led by Nelson Mandela, led the country to freedom from white rule and the Apartheid system during the first free and fair elections in 1994. The convention ends Wednesday. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

#ANCDecides2017: Live blog, day five as it happens

By Antoinette Muller
Photo: Newly elected president Cyril Ramaphosa and outgoing ANC president Jacob Zuma at the ANC's elective conference at Nasrec. Photo: Leila Dougan

#ANCdecides2017: Reporter’s notebook – End of Days

By Stephen Grootes
nkateko-reflections-medialogo(1).jpg

#ANCdecides2017 Reflections: Fear and loathing in the Nasrec media pen

By Nkateko Mabasa
Photo: Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini announces grant beneficiaries during a joint media briefing with NSFAS at Tshedimosetso House in Pretoria. South Africa. 10/01/2016. Siyabulela Duda

SassaGate: Dlamini costs affidavit inadvertently sets out chaos under her leadership

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille hosts a media briefing on the city’s Water Resilience Plan on 17 August 2017. Photo: Leila Dougan/Chronicle

Explainer: The DA vs De Lille, and her fight-back plans to remain mayor of Cape Town

By Marelise van der Merwe
Photo: David Mabuza and Cyril Ramaphosa embrace each other as they are announced as new leaders of the ANC. (Daily Maverick)

TRAINSPOTTER: How the ANC managed to birth the Ramabuza monstrosity

By Richard Poplak
Photo: Newly elected secretary-general Ace Magashule at the ANC’s 54th conference. (Greg Nicolson)

#ANCdecides2017: Stalemate in the fight over secretary-general election could put the entire conference under threat

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa takes a photo of delegates at the ANC's 54th National Conference. Photo: Daily Maverick

#ANCdecides2017: Reporter’s notebook – A party that can’t fix its own election can’t fix a national one either (surely?)

By Stephen Grootes

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.