You will be assimilated
20 December 2017 23:51 (South Africa)
South Africa

#ANCdecides2017 Reflections: Fear and loathing in the Nasrec media pen

  • Nkateko Mabasa
    Nkateko Mabasa
  • South Africa
  • 20 Dec 2017 10:45 (South Africa)
nkateko-reflections-medialogo(1).jpg

It was a long journey to every announcement at the ANC conference. Journalists waited and waited and after that, did more waiting for the ANC officials to announce anything, to give an inch of information about proceedings of the day. By NKATEKO MABASA.

The 54th ANC national conference was marred by a myriad communication breakdowns and journalists being prevented from accessing information. Delegates were kept far from the media, separated by fences and security.

Media frustrations about high-handed security, delays and lack of transparency and restrictions on access came to a head on Day 4. After complaining about being asked to wait for over an hour in the sun for a walkabout by newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, Sam Mkokeli, a journalist who is chairperson of the SA National Editors Forum’s media freedom sub-committee, was manhandled and ejected by security. Many journalists then boycotted the walkabout.

Other journalists also lodged complaints about being bullied by security and marshals, said SANEF. “These include pictures which have been deleted, a journalist who was punched in the stomach, another journalist with prosthetic legs who was pushed down and female journalists who have reported being inappropriately touched by marshals inside the Plenary hall,” a SANEF statement said.

The ANC apologised for the manner in which security had treated Mkokeli, and promised to investigate all incidents.

On the final day on Wednesday – Day 5 – security marshals were less aggressive, but journalists were still kept in the dark and away from delegates.

The National Executive Committee has been locked in meetings to decide what to do with 68 votes that were not included in the voting for the Top Six NEC positions. This mostly impacts on the secretary-general position, which Ace Magashule won by just 24 votes.

In the congested media room, journalists were seen seated around while on their phones and laptops, talking to one another, waiting for something to happen.

I am not sure what is happening today,” said Sabelo Nsele, a journalist with The Witness, the veteran Pietermaritzburg newspaper. “I came here under the impression that by 10am they will be announcing the votes for the NEC results,” he said.

He complained about the restrictions placed on the media. “In Polokwane, you could talk to delegates, then Mangaung became more restricted but now it is a total breakdown,” he said.

Nsele believes the tightening up on access emanated from the ANC’s perceptions about media bias.

By 02:00 – after hours of speculation and leaks – the media were still waiting to hear officially from the ANC as to how the programme would unfold and what was transpiring behind closed doors.

Kelo Moze, a camera operator with Bay TV, said the conference was not as unruly as the provincial conference in the Eastern Cape, where delegates fought one another with fists and threw chairs. However, she said: “Although there were no fights, delegates were not friendly with the media.”

There were also complaints about the congested area in which journalists were accommodated. “It is like they did not prepare for us,” said Moze.

Photo: Journalist and SANEF media freedom chairperson Sam Mkokeli. Photo: Daily Maverick

In plenary sessions, journalists had standing room only at the front of the stage, unless they sat on the floor.

Although delays at ANC conferences are the norm, Menelisi Ndwandwe, with Highway Radio from Durban, said the 54th elective conference had been particularly frustrating. “It has been difficult to plan around deadlines,” said Ndwandwe.

Victor Magnani, a researcher with the French Institute of International Relations, was surprised at the manner in which journalists were treated and the lack of access to information.

I have been to two DA conferences and it was a totally different experience,” said Magnani.

When asked if this was a global trend, Magnani said US President Donald Trump had been at the forefront of barring the media. However, he noted that the ANC's approach had shifted negatively through the years. “They used to be more willing to open access,” said Magnani.

SABC Political researcher, Ronesh Dhawraj, detected tension in the air at this conference and said that the media have been kept at bay. However, he said that the ANC had been disciplined. He disputed claims that the ANC’s approach to the media amounted to censorship. “They restrict access to delegates because they want to speak with one voice.” He sees this as a party that wants to present a single, united message.

{Countries/Government} States have become increasingly combative towards citizens,” says Lebohang Pheko, Senior Research Fellow at Trade Collective. This is in the light of the global trend of de-legitimising media and terming them as “fake news”. “This creates an atmosphere of suspicion and scandal,” said Pheko.

She believes that globally, nation-states have lost an understanding of their function, which was to act as “protector and provider, a place of refuge”. Instead, they were becoming insular, due to a “narrow vision of nationalism” which makes officials and states more “increasingly securitised”, which then serves the purpose of “elongating power and access to resources”.

Selloane Khalane, a reporter at Beeld Media24, said she found the high level of security hampered his work. “They vetted us and gave us security clearance, and yet for you to get to plenary you have to go through five more security checks.”

This impacted on the ability of journalists and news agencies to do their work effectively and to deadline.

When you see how the president makes political or policy decisions,” said Bob Woodward, the Washington Post journalist who broke the US Watergate Scandal, “you see who he is. The essence of the presidency is decision-making.”

Yet at this ANC conference, it is the essence of the party the media was not allowed to see. Decisions are made behind closed sessions with little to no accountability. It doesn’t bode well. DM

Main photo: Journalists complained about high-handed treatment by security and being prevented from moving around or accessing information at the ANC elective conference at Nasrec. Photo: Daily Maverick.

  • Nkateko Mabasa
    Nkateko Mabasa
  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
New ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) celebrates on stage after winning the presidential race during the 54th ANC National Conference held at the NASREC Convention Centre, Johannesburg , South Africa, 18 December 2017. President Cyril Ramaphosa Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma succeeds outgoing ANC President, Jacob Zuma and becomes the 4th ANC President since the end of Apartheid. The ruling ANC has been reeling recently under allegations of corruption and and loss of support from its core voters. The ANC (African National Congress) formally led by Nelson Mandela, led the country to freedom from white rule and the Apartheid system during the first free and fair elections in 1994. The convention ends Wednesday. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

#ANCDecides2017: Live blog, day five as it happens

By Antoinette Muller
Photo: Newly elected president Cyril Ramaphosa and outgoing ANC president Jacob Zuma at the ANC's elective conference at Nasrec. Photo: Leila Dougan

#ANCdecides2017: Reporter’s notebook – End of Days

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini announces grant beneficiaries during a joint media briefing with NSFAS at Tshedimosetso House in Pretoria. South Africa. 10/01/2016. Siyabulela Duda

SassaGate: Dlamini costs affidavit inadvertently sets out chaos under her leadership

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille hosts a media briefing on the city’s Water Resilience Plan on 17 August 2017. Photo: Leila Dougan/Chronicle

Explainer: The DA vs De Lille, and her fight-back plans to remain mayor of Cape Town

By Marelise van der Merwe
Photo: David Mabuza and Cyril Ramaphosa embrace each other as they are announced as new leaders of the ANC. (Daily Maverick)

TRAINSPOTTER: How the ANC managed to birth the Ramabuza monstrosity

By Richard Poplak
Photo: Newly elected secretary-general Ace Magashule at the ANC’s 54th conference. (Greg Nicolson)

#ANCdecides2017: Stalemate in the fight over secretary-general election could put the entire conference under threat

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa takes a photo of delegates at the ANC's 54th National Conference. Photo: Daily Maverick

#ANCdecides2017: Reporter’s notebook – A party that can’t fix its own election can’t fix a national one either (surely?)

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: ANC Women’s League President Bathabile Dlamini during the 54th National Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, December 2017. Photo: Daily Maverick

#ANCdecides2017 Analysis: Women’s League does no favour to serious problems in ANC gender agenda

By Rebecca Davis

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.