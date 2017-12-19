While you were sleeping: 19 December 2017
- John Stupart
- Wired World
- 19 Dec 2017 05:54 (South Africa)
ANC's new political cocktail examined, Amtrak derailing kills three, and The Last Jedi makes serious cash.
Tuesday, 19 December 2017
"It's always easier not to think for oneself. Find a nice safe hierarchy and settle in. Don't make changes, don't risk disapproval, don't upset your syndics. It's always easiest to let yourself be governed."
Ursula
STORY OF THE DAY
#ANCdecides2017: Awkward start for Ramaphosa puts balance of power in the hands of pending NEC election
By CARIEN DU PLESSIS
Cyril Ramaphosa is the ANC’s 13th president of a Top Six leadership that, on the surface, appears to boost unity, but might ultimately hinder the fight against State Capture. The 80 additional members to be elected to the national executive committee in the next day or two will be even more important now.
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
The top six: Guptas stirred, not shaken
It was not a clean sweep for Cyril Ramaphoa's faction on Monday. The new president will be joined by a veritable Saxonwold Rogue's Gallery at the top. Most prominent among these is Ace Magashula, a known Gupta stooge and long-held Free State political mafioso. Combine this with Jessie Duarte, and Zuma might see out his Presidency regardless of what Ramaphosa wants.
Cautious optimism takes hold after ANC vote
The currency strengthened immediately leading up to and following Cyril Ramaphosa's victory. After all, there is a far more reduced ability by Zuma to enact yet another Cabinet reshuffle with the ANC rug pulled out beneath him. Optimism was easy to find, a rare sighting in recent years in South Africa. It was not all hugs and cuddles for Ramaphosa. Zachie Achmat, for one, remained sceptical about the new ANC top six. Click
Three dead in Amtrak derailment
A train travelling a new route for the first time has derailed in the United States, killing three. Scenes of general carnage were broadcast of the train and its cars crumpled and crushed. The train had been carrying 77 passengers and crew, derailing between Tacoma and the Washington state capital, Olympia.
Aside from being the second highest grossing film in its opening week in the United States, Star Wars: The Last Jedi has made over $450-million worldwide. In doing so, The Last Jedi became the fifth highest grossing film in history in its opening week. The monetary force is strong with this one.
IN NUMBERS
7th
The placing of a bloodhound that ran a half marathon after being let out to do its business.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1998 Bill Clinton is impeached. He is the second American president to have such a charge brought against them.
North Korea has a VHS copy of Space Jam ensconced in a museum.
Weather
BFN: min: 14° max 30°, cloudy
CPT: min: 15° max: 28°, sunny
DBN: min: 16° max: 22°, cloudy
EL: min: 14° max: 24°, cloudy
JHB: min: 16° max: 26°, cloudy
KIM: min: 16° max: 32°, cloudy
MHK: min: 21° max: 31°, sunny
PMB: min: 12° max: 19°, rainy
PE: min: 12° max: 27°, cloudy
PTA: min: 17° max: 30°, cloudy
Financial Data
Oil=$63.11
Gold=$1,261.97
Platinum=$911.74
R/$=12.77
R/€=15.07
R/£=17.11
BTC/$=18,550
JSE All Share=57,707.42
DJIA=24,781.49
FTSE 100=7,537.01
